Trump's Wednesday evening speech got a lot of media coverage, as expected — but along with descriptions of (and responses to) the content, there were also many references to the tone, and specifically to the pace.



Thus Cameron Andrews ("Doctor Sounds Alarm After Trump, 79, Gives ‘Manic’ Address", Daily Beast 12/18/2025) quote a series of xeets from Dick Cheney's former cardiologist, now a CNN analyst:

PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins "clocked that Trump speech at 140-150 words per minute", and asserts that this is "2x Trump's reported State of Union speed":

There's a serious problem with those numbers, namely the fact that a SOTU speech is repeatedly interrupted by applause. Thus in the couple of minutes of Trump's 2020 SOTU

Your browser does not support the audio element.

we get 220 words in 151 seconds, which is 87.4 words per minute.

But 72 of those 151 seconds were applause, and 220/((151-72)/60) = 167.1 words per minute.

In comparison, Trump's 12/17/2025 speech displayed 2588 words in 18.310 (uninterrupted) minutes, or 141.3 words per minute.

As another comparison, Mike Johnson's 12/16/2025 newser displayed 2393 words in 13.746 (uninterrupted) minutes, or 174.1 words per minute. And in "Presidential fluency", 10/31/2017, I compared Trump's speech rate in an interview with Lou Dobbs (214 wpm) with Barack Obama's rate in an interview with Steve Inskeep (121 wpm).

So to sum up the rate issue, Trump's presentation yesterday was not particularly fast, either for him or for other politicians.

NY Magazine had this to say ("Trump Used Big Speech to Angrily Insist the Economy Is Great"):

Trump’s tone suggested he’s intensely angry at Americans for failing to appreciate how well they have it and how far he’s brought the country from the abyss it wallowed in under Biden. It felt incongruous to listen to the furious man rant between two large Christmas trees celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace. NPR nicely summed up how it came across:

The address had the feel of a Trump rally speech, without the rally. Unlike the often sedate primetime addresses of past presidents, Trump spoke loudly throughout his speech, at times seeming to shout.

He also spoke very rapidly and in a monotone.

We don't have good ways to quantify vocal effort, so I'll ignore the "seeming to shout" part for now. Again, the "very rapidly" is clearly a widespread perception, but not one that corresponds to actual how fast he talked.

As for "in a monotone", that's also false in both absolute and comparative terms.

In the press event described in "Macronic and Trumpish prosody", 8/31/2019, here's the histogram of F0 values from Trump's opening remarks at that event:

And a two-dimensional density plot of F0 slope against amplitude slope:

The same two plots from Trump's 12/17/2025 speech show that yesterday's speech had a wider pitch range and also more syllable-scale pitch modulation:

Examination of other similar events will tell us the same thing, namely that Donald Trump did not speak "in a monotone", either in absolute or comparative terms.

These various observers are no doubt describing the way that they reacted to yesterday's speech — but the terms that they use to describe those perceptions are empirically problematic, not to say nonsensical.

It's possible that this is all just a reflection of political prejudices, like the long history of nonsense about Barack Obama's alleged over-use of first-person singular pronouns. Or it may reflect a problem with the measures available for characterizing the "tone" of a speech. Or, most likely, both.

