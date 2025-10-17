The (ir)reality of the MingKwai typewriter
The (ir)reality of the MingKwai typewriter
There's been a lot of hoopla about the famous Chinese author Lin Yutang's (1895-1976) purported MingKwai ("clear-quick") typewriter in the last few years. Fortunately, linguist Julesy popped the hallucinatory bubble about the proclaimed wonders of the MingKwai by grappling with the historical, theoretical, and practical aspects of the MingKwai: "The many myths about the Chinese typewriter" (9/7/25).
Now, in a new video that I just learned about two days ago, we get inside a replica of the MingKwai and can see how incredibly complex its innards are:
This video is fairly professionally filmed by the somewhat controversial HTX Studio. The content creator claims that it was first released in March 2023 and then goes on to say that, in January 2025 something incredible happened: the only MingKwai typewriter in existence was found in a basement in New York. It has now been acquired by the Stanford University library.
The title of this video is "We Built a Chinese Typewriter". Yes, they did, but it's not really viable. You'll never see it on the market. It's completely impractical, just a curiosity, at best a quirky documentation of a minor byway in the history of Chinese information technology. The video ends with a brief glimpse of the MingKwai accompanied by two unidentified individuals who are apparently its caretakers. HTX concludes: "We're eagerly awaiting their research findings."
When I first heard about the MingKwai typewriter half a century ago, I thought it was a sorrowful boondoggle. How could such a distinguished Chinese intellectual as Lin Yutang have such a poor understanding of the sinographic writing system that he could fantasize a Rube Goldberg typewriter like the MingKwai?
The HTX replica of the MingKwai, with its multiple extensions and extraneous electrification, makes it seem even more of a pipe dream than it really was.
Poor Lin Yutang! He bankrupted himself trying to make the morphosyllabic sinographic writing system behave like an alphabet.
David Moser, the author of A Billion Voices: China's Search for a Common Language (Penguin, 2016), who has as good a grasp of the quintessence of the Chinese writing system as anyone alive today, plus possesses a phenomenal sense of humor, is poised to anatomize the MingKwai. Should be fun, and extremely instructive.
[Thanks to Thomas Shaw]
Evan Hess said,
October 17, 2025 @ 12:38 pm
Well, that explains where Lin's quirky Instant Index System comes from. He used it in his Chinese-English dictionary fifty years ago. It was by far the most comprehensive C-E dictionary at the time, but I wasted so much time trying to look up characters in it trying to follow that system. It was not at all instant. It was quicker to try to guess a character's pronunciation and look it up in the dictionary's quirky Romanized index. There's a lesson somewhere there for lexicographers.