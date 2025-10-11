America-vectorized units
« previous post |
Today's SMBC starts with this panel:
After 8 more panels listing other countries, and ending with
"…Zambia, Zimbabwe, or at non-American landing sites on the moon, Mars, Venus, or asteroids."
we get
And then finally
The mouseover-title: "We must not let the modern world take the fun out of toxic nationalism jokes."
The aftercomic:
Mai Kuha said,
October 11, 2025 @ 10:38 am
My college roommate, back in the 20th century: “The metric system is dumb. Nothing comes out even in it, like a nice simple 8 ounces always come out to 225.5 grams or some crap”.