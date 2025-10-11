America-vectorized units

October 11, 2025 @ 9:58 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

Today's SMBC starts with this panel:


After 8 more panels listing other countries, and ending with

"…Zambia, Zimbabwe, or at non-American landing sites on the moon, Mars, Venus, or asteroids."

we get

And then finally

The mouseover-title: "We must not let the modern world take the fun out of toxic nationalism jokes."

The aftercomic:

  1. Mai Kuha said,

    October 11, 2025 @ 10:38 am

    My college roommate, back in the 20th century: “The metric system is dumb. Nothing comes out even in it, like a nice simple 8 ounces always come out to 225.5 grams or some crap”.

