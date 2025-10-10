« previous post |

Recently I came upon the following quotation from the Lutheran theologian, Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1905-1945):

Dummheit ist ein gefährlicherer Feind des Guten als Bosheit

[Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the Good than Malice]

As soon as I saw "gefährlicherer", I thought it must be a typo or a grammatical error, but that's how it's quoted everywhere, e.g., here:

"Deep Thought: Let's Talk About Dummheit"

h2g2 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: Earth Edition (7/6/24)

and here, here, here (p. 56)….

Since "gefährlicherer" is way beyond my humble German competence (the only comparative degree I know for "gefährlich" is "gefährlicher", I decided to look it up.

According to Wiktionary, "gefährlicherer" is the

Wiktionary even kindly provides an audo file of "gefährlicherer" spoken by a native / resident of Berlin (not a jam-filled doughnut).

Your browser does not support the audio element.

So "gefährlicherer Feind" is grammatically correct German.

Here's how it is constructed:

gefährlich: the positive form of the adjective, meaning "dangerous"

gefährlicher: the comparative form, meaning "more dangerous"

gefährlicherer: an inflected version of the comparative, which is correct because it must agree in case, number, and gender with the noun it modifies

Tant pis!

Selected readings

Permalink