The niceties of German grammar
Recently I came upon the following quotation from the Lutheran theologian, Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1905-1945):
As soon as I saw "gefährlicherer", I thought it must be a typo or a grammatical error, but that's how it's quoted everywhere, e.g., here:
"Deep Thought: Let's Talk About Dummheit"
h2g2 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: Earth Edition (7/6/24)
and here, here, here (p. 56)….
Since "gefährlicherer" is way beyond my humble German competence (the only comparative degree I know for "gefährlich" is "gefährlicher", I decided to look it up.
According to Wiktionary, "gefährlicherer" is the
- inflection of gefährlich:
Wiktionary even kindly provides an audo file of "gefährlicherer" spoken by a native / resident of Berlin (not a jam-filled doughnut).
So "gefährlicherer Feind" is grammatically correct German.
Here's how it is constructed:
gefährlich: the positive form of the adjective, meaning "dangerous"
gefährlicher: the comparative form, meaning "more dangerous"
gefährlicherer: an inflected version of the comparative, which is correct because it must agree in case, number, and gender with the noun it modifies
Tant pis!
S Frankel said,
October 10, 2025 @ 9:26 pm
Doesn't seem weird to me but my German is more-or-less serviceable. Does "sicherer" ('more certain') strike you in the same way as gefährlicherer?