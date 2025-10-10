The niceties of German grammar

Recently I came upon the following quotation from the Lutheran theologian, Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1905-1945):

Dummheit ist ein gefährlicherer Feind des Guten als Bosheit
[Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the Good than Malice]

As soon as I saw "gefährlicherer", I thought it must be a typo or a grammatical error, but that's how it's quoted everywhere, e.g., here:

"Deep Thought: Let's Talk About Dummheit"
h2g2 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: Earth Edition (7/6/24)

and hereherehere (p. 56)….

Since "gefährlicherer" is way beyond my humble German competence (the only comparative degree I know for "gefährlich" is "gefährlicher", I decided to look it up.

According to Wiktionary, "gefährlicherer" is the

  1. inflection of gefährlich:
    1. strong/mixed nominative masculine singular comparative degree
    2. strong genitive/dative feminine singular comparative degree
    3. strong genitive plural comparative degree

Wiktionary even kindly provides an audo file of "gefährlicherer" spoken by a native / resident of Berlin (not a jam-filled doughnut).  

So "gefährlicherer Feind" is grammatically correct German. 

Here's how it is constructed:

gefährlich:  the positive form of the adjective, meaning "dangerous"
gefährlicher:  the comparative form, meaning "more dangerous"
gefährlicherer:  an inflected version of the comparative, which is correct because it must agree in case, number, and gender with the noun it modifies

Tant pis!

Selected readings

  1. S Frankel said,

    October 10, 2025 @ 9:26 pm

    Doesn't seem weird to me but my German is more-or-less serviceable. Does "sicherer" ('more certain') strike you in the same way as gefährlicherer?

