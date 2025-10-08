The invention of English
« previous post |
What can one say in response to this barrage of anguished questions?
Selected readings
- "Where's the bull?" (6/2/15)
- "Problems with Japan's writing system, pt. 873" (5/5/24) — wagyu beef
- "Pork in a pot" (2/23/21)
- "Grilled sexual harassment" (5/5/13)
- "Pork floss Beckham" (8/10/21)
— just the tiniest tip of the iceberg when it comes to Chinese meat and animal names
[thanks to Laura Morland]
Chris Button said,
October 8, 2025 @ 1:17 pm
I would say "French"
edith said,
October 8, 2025 @ 2:05 pm
Wait 'til she learns of all the different words for groups of the same animal.
Let's not crow about murder.
Galal Walker said,
October 8, 2025 @ 2:25 pm
Grow up. The world does not exist for your convenience.