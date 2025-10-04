« previous post |

Geoff Brumfiel, "Kiss reality goodbye: AI-generated social media has arrived", All Things Considered 10/3/2025:

A fascist SpongeBob SquarePants, a dog driving a car and Jesus playing Minecraft – these are just a few of the things you can see as you flip through OpenAI's new app populated exclusively with short-form videos generated using artificial intelligence.

And if you can't find what you're looking for, don't worry: you can make it with ease using a small text-based prompt window in the app. The result is a highly addictive stream of sometimes funny and sometimes strange 10-second videos.

The conclusion?

Sora is just the latest in a slew of tools that can generate images, video and audio at will.

"We're really seeing the ability to kind of whole-cloth generate incredibly realistic, hyper-realistic content in any kind of different way you want," said Henry Ajder, the head of Latent-Space Advisory, which tracks the evolution of AI-generated content.

As concerned as he is with people being duped, Ajder said he's also very concerned about the consequences of nobody trusting what they see online.

"We have to resist the somewhat nihilistic pull of, 'we can't tell what's real anymore, and therefor it doesn't matter anymore,'" he said.

Traditional news media have never been exactly trustworthy, but things are arguably getting worse in that space as well. Among many other reasons, we can cite the loss of the copy desk, as John McIntyre argues in "What we have lost", 10/1/2025:

The key thing, the fundamental thing about the traditional copy desk, is that it was set apart. It was not connected with the desks that generated stories, and it played no part in their processes. Instead, it was independent, and its members looked fresh at each story, much like a reader.

Reporters work with their editors on stories, on which they come to an understanding of what should be in them and how the material should be treated. The back-and-forth between editors and reporters carries an inherent hazard of developing groupthink. The copy editor, traditionally understood, has not been a part of groupthink and can raise questions of importance about the focus, tone, and structure of the story.

That gives, as former Baltimore Sun publisher Mike Waller once said, the opportunity to raise the most important question that a copy editor can ever articulate: Are you sure you want to do this? Are you really sure?" […]

But as the newspaper business declined, the sharp-pencil people determined that copy editors were an expensive frill. The Sun's last copy editor departed in 2019, and some years ago The New York Times, once famed for its copy editing, disbanded its copy desks and assigned survivors to the respective originating desks, where they can resist groupthink, or perhaps not.

A month ago, William Gibson (the inventor of the word cyberspace) proposed a catchy title for these trends:

We’re quite deep within the Singularity right now, though it’s turned out be the Singularity of Stupid (SoS), which effectively prevents the original concept of the Singularity from happening. — William Gibson (@greatdismal.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 10:20 PM

Permalink