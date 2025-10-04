The difficulty of borrowing in Chinese

October 4, 2025 @ 6:31 am · Filed by under Borrowing, Transcription, Translation, Writing systems

« previous post |

The Strange Reason Chinese Doesn’t Borrow Words

Time for another Julesy:

Once again, Julesy hits the nail on the head — squarely and repeatedly.

 

Selected readings

 

 

October 4, 2025 @ 6:31 am · Filed by under Borrowing, Transcription, Translation, Writing systems


1 Comment »

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    October 4, 2025 @ 7:03 am

    I completely misunderstood the title of this thread — I thought that "borrowing" referred to money, goods, etc., not words !

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment