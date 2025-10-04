AAA
« previous post |
SMBC, Zach Weinersmith, Oct. 3, 2025:
Not to mention what it can do as a letter, a noun, an article, a preposition, a verb, a pronoun, an adverb, a particle, a contraction, a conjunction, a symbol, and an interjection.
Selected readings
"A" — Wikipedia
McCarter, P. Kyle (1974). "The Early Diffusion of the Alphabet". The Biblical Archaeologist. 37 (3): 54–68. JSTOR 3210965. S2CID 126182369
[h.t. Ted McClure]
J.W. Brewer said,
October 4, 2025 @ 9:14 pm
In words of ultimate Latin origin it can mean either toward, as a clipping (in certain phonological contexts) of "ad," or away from, as a clipping of "ab" in ditto. That's versatility. Although I think the phonological contexts suitable for the two clippings tend to be different, so you don't get too confusing a minimal pair.