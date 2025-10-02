« previous post |

Martha Gimbel et al., "Evaluating the Impact of AI on the Labor Market: Current State of Affairs", The Budget Lab (Yale) 10/1/2025:

Overall, our metrics indicate that the broader labor market has not experienced a discernible disruption since ChatGPT’s release 33 months ago, undercutting fears that AI automation is currently eroding the demand for cognitive labor across the economy.

While this finding may contradict the most alarming headlines, it is not surprising given past precedents. Historically, widespread technological disruption in workplaces tends to occur over decades, rather than months or years. Computers didn’t become commonplace in offices until nearly a decade after their release to the public, and it took even longer for them to transform office workflows. Even if new AI technologies will go on to impact the labor market as much, or more, dramatically, it is reasonable to expect that widespread effects will take longer than 33 months to materialize.

Most of the figures show (various versions of) smoothed time-functions of occupational dissimilarity indices from different baseline time-points, and/or in different industries — for example this one or this one.

I find the report's discussion of its many figures convincing. And the authors provide links to their data and the code used to create it, so you can check it all out for yourself (though I haven't done so).

But my own opinion, for what it's worth, is that the authors' conclusion ("widespread technological disruption in workplaces tends to occur over decades, rather than months or years") is true, but is not the only thing going on.

There's obviously also the widely-discussed fact that the effectiveness and economic viability of "AI" systems, though improving, has been over-hyped.

But I think there's another factor not so widely discussed, namely the tasks the new "AI" systems are actually performing, and the goals and motivations of the administrators responsible for deciding how to deploy these new technologies in the workplace.

The new systems are not just doing what used to be done. They're modeling and predicting the organization's activities — while simultaneously changing them. And rather than simply seeking cheaper ways to accomplish existing tasks, the administrators see an opportunity to add new layers of bureaucratic interaction, and new dimensions of documentation and record-keeping — both because they like these rich data-webs, and because the new "AI" systems need the new data to function.

As a result of my own institution's outsourcing of HR functions to a company that calls itself "the enterprise AI platform", many component organizations have had to hire new staff to manage a large increase in HR-related human labor. This is partly because (some of?) the apps involved, "AI" or not, are badly designed and executed. But (in my experience) it's mostly because the new systems insist on documenting many more facts, events, stages of processing, and numbers than were previously required.

One reason for this is suggested by the OECD's attempt to define "AI" , which is much better than the too-common idea that "AI is applying generative LLM technology to whatever":

An AI system is a machine-based system that, for explicit or implicit objectives, infers, from the input it receives, how to generate outputs such as predictions, content, recommendations, or decisions that can influence physical or virtual environments. Different AI systems vary in their levels of autonomy and adaptiveness after deployment.

Below that definition, they offer these flow charts:

Building systems of that kind, whatever their ultimate utility, requires ingesting explicit data on a scale that was never previously needed. And the immediate effect will often be a significant increase in the workload of the humans in the organization.

Thomas Claburn in The Register ("AI has had zero effect on jobs so far, says Yale study", 10/1/2025) cites other recent studies with similar conclusions, and notes some other reasons for recently-publicized changes, e.g.

In Microsoft's own case, the culls appear to be a way to reduce expenses and mollify investors following its massive capital expenditures on data centers that fuel its AI ambitions.

It's also not clear to me whether recent DOGE reductions in the U.S. government workforce have been large enough to affect the occupational dissimilarity indices. As far as I can tell, "unemployed" isn't one of the occupations in their dataset, though I'm not sure that matters to the dissimilarity index calculations.

Dan Milmo in The Guardian ("US jobs market yet to be seriously disrupted by AI, finds Yale study", 10/1/2025) also notes that

[T]he report flagged some recent data that showed a divergence between the jobs mix for recent graduates and older graduates aged 25-34. It said the data could show AI impacting employment for early career workers but could also reflect a slowing jobs market.

