"It can only good happen"?

September 29, 2025 @ 1:06 pm

This sequence has been extensively meme-ified:

The hat, for example:

I haven't seen a plausible account of where "it can only good happen" comes from — can any of you help?

  1. Stephen Goranson said,

    September 29, 2025 @ 1:14 pm

    Guess: if you don't take the RFK Jr-opposed med, all consequences will be good, cough.

