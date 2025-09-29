"It can only good happen"?
This sequence has been extensively meme-ified:
The hat, for example:
I haven't seen a plausible account of where "it can only good happen" comes from — can any of you help?
September 29, 2025 @ 1:06 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Language and psychology
Stephen Goranson said,
September 29, 2025 @ 1:14 pm
Guess: if you don't take the RFK Jr-opposed med, all consequences will be good, cough.