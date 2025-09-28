« previous post |

In an interview yesterday, Ty Cobb (the lawyer, not the baseball player) answered a question from Geoff Bennett:

GEOFF BENNETT: How do you assess the way President Trump in his second term has asserted control over the Justice Department and many of the prosecutors who work for it, as compared to the first term?

TY COBB: Well, he appointed people who were clearly slavishly devoted to him and willing to break any ethical barriers or legal barriers to do his bidding.

In transcript form, the answer is unexceptional. But Mr. Cobb pronounces "slavishly" as if its morphology were slav+ish+ly rather than slave+ish+ly.

It's conceivable that this is a sly allusion to the "Russia Russia Russia" controversy, rather than a plain old spelling pronunciation. What do you think?

