« previous post | next post »

Would You Work ‘996’? The Hustle Culture Trend Is Taking Hold in Silicon Valley.

The number combination refers to a work schedule — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — that has its origins in China’s hard-charging tech scene.

By Lora Kelley, NYT (Sept. 28, 2025)

The inverse of involution.

Working 9 to 5 is a way to make a living. But in Silicon Valley, amid the competitive artificial intelligence craze, grinding “996” is the way to get ahead. Or at least to signal to those around you that you’re taking work seriously.

The number combo refers to a work schedule — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — that has its origins in China’s hard-charging tech scene. In 2021, a Chinese high court barred employers from compelling employees to work 72-hour weeks. But that hasn’t stopped California tech workers from fixating on the approach — and posting about it nonstop in recent weeks on X and LinkedIn.

Judging from what my former students say about their working conditions in China, it doesn't matter what a high court may rule, the impetus to work hard(er) and long(er) is omnipresent.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

Permalink