Charlie Hustle in the AI industry
« previous post | next post »
Would You Work ‘996’? The Hustle Culture Trend Is Taking Hold in Silicon Valley.
The number combination refers to a work schedule — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — that has its origins in China’s hard-charging tech scene.
By Lora Kelley, NYT (Sept. 28, 2025)
The inverse of involution.
Working 9 to 5 is a way to make a living. But in Silicon Valley, amid the competitive artificial intelligence craze, grinding “996” is the way to get ahead. Or at least to signal to those around you that you’re taking work seriously.
The number combo refers to a work schedule — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — that has its origins in China’s hard-charging tech scene. In 2021, a Chinese high court barred employers from compelling employees to work 72-hour weeks. But that hasn’t stopped California tech workers from fixating on the approach — and posting about it nonstop in recent weeks on X and LinkedIn.
Judging from what my former students say about their working conditions in China, it doesn't matter what a high court may rule, the impetus to work hard(er) and long(er) is omnipresent.
Selected readings
- "'Involution', 'working man', and 'Versailles literature': memes of embitterment" (12/23/20)
- "Involution, part 2" (12/25/20)
- "Involution, part 3" (1/15/23)
- "'Lying flat' and 'Involution': passive-aggressive resistance" (6/4/21)
- "'Lying flat' and 'Buddha whatever' (part 2)" (6/24/21)
- "The growing supinity of Chinese youth" (7/11/23)
- "WU2WEI2: Do Nothing" (3/10/09)
- "Blindly busy" (8/26/18)
[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]
Bob Ladd said,
September 29, 2025 @ 11:57 am
"it doesn't matter what a high court may rule, the impetus to work hard(er) and long(er) is omnipresent."
As indeed it is in academia in most of the Western world, where legal fictions like a 37-hour work week are omnipresent.
Stephen Goranson said,
September 29, 2025 @ 12:22 pm
Curveball comment. If Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford in 1963 dubbed Pete Rose Charlie Hustle, the hustle part is clear but why Charlie, rather than, say, Joe or Mack…or Pete?
I guess not as white guy nor North Vietnamese.
Maybe because intended as humorous, a hat tip to Charlie Chaplin?