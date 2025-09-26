« previous post |

Breffni O'Rourke sent a link to a current news story with the headline "'Ludicrous' professors cannot be appointed – ATU President". It starts:

The inability of Technological Universities to appoint professors is causing significant regional imbalance that needs to be urgently addressed, according to the President of Atlantic Technological University (ATU), the largest university outside of Dublin.

Reading the full article, we learn that 'ludicrous' is quoted from ATU president Dr. Orla Flyn's complaint about the fact that "the greater Dublin region has approximately 370 professors", while bureaucratic sluggishness (or regional prejudice?) means that "There are zero in the north west and in other regions of Ireland":

"It’s ludicrous to think that we can’t appoint professors to lead the research programmes associated with those programmes like every other university in Europe".

So the professors in question are not ludicrous — in fact they don't exist.

As usual, we need to note that the headline is not the responsibility of the journalist who wrote the story, in this case Shane Ó Curraighín.

