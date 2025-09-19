« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-sixty-eighth issue:

“Demetrios of Bactria as Deva Gobujo and Other Indo-Greek Myths of Japan,” by Lucas Christopoulos.

https://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp368_demetrios_of_bactria_deva_gobujo.pdf

ABSTRACT

A particular Buddhist divinity named Gobujo is represented in several Buddhist temples in Japan dating from the eighth century on. Originating in Nara, its distinctive representation remained constant through the centuries in other temples in Japan, characterized by his wearing plate armor like that of Tang dynasty Chinese and Tocharian portrayals, holding a Japanese katana broadsword in his right hand, and having an elephant head positioned on his head. Chapters 1–3 of this article trace the way in which the divinity was created from the image and cult of Demetrios of Bactria, following his conquest of India and because of his support for the Buddhists of India, together with the transmission of his fame through the ages in the Buddhist sutras. In chapter 4, we will also investigate other related myths, cults, and customs in Japan, especially Buddhist theatrical plays, which also originated with the Indo-Greeks and traveled all the way through the Tarim Basin and China before reaching the archipelago at the easternmost point of the Silk Road — that is, Kyushu and Nara.

Lavishly illustrated with rare works of art.

—–

All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.

To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

