« previous post |

The most famous example, of course, is the 1945 "Who's on first?" dialogue:

Wikipedia traces versions of the same idea back to 1930 and before, and lists many later derivatives, including a clever rock-band echo in a em>Pearls Before Swine comic from 10/19/2014:

My affinity for such wordplay is enhanced by the fact that I live in Ware College House, although unfortunately donors named Wye, Watt, Howe, Hu, and so on have not yet had UPenn residences named after them.

I'm not aware of any similar sketches in other languages, though it should be possible despite some morpho-syntactic impediments — perhaps readers will enlighten us.

Permalink