I'm spending a couple of days at BioTechX2025, which is in Philadelphia this year. And one of the exhibitors is giving away Karst Stone Paper Notebooks, which have a wrapper telling us that





This reminded me of the "100% grated Parmesan cheese" thing:

And of course Wikipedia's Stone Paper entry tells us that

Stone "paper" consists of roughly 80% calcium carbonate, 18% HDPE and 2% proprietary coating.

where HDPE is high-density polyethylene.

Karst's "made from 100% recycled stone" note is less obviously misleading that Kraft's "100% Grated Parmesan Cheese" label, despite the failure to mention HDPE, since it more strongly suggests that the "100%" binds to the adjacent adjective.

And at this point informed consumers may be prone to suspect the syntax and semantics of all "100% VERBed X Y" claims. Or at least they should be…

