Paper made from 100% recycled stone?
I'm spending a couple of days at BioTechX2025, which is in Philadelphia this year. And one of the exhibitors is giving away Karst Stone Paper Notebooks, which have a wrapper telling us that
This reminded me of the "100% grated Parmesan cheese" thing:
And of course Wikipedia's Stone Paper entry tells us that
Stone "paper" consists of roughly 80% calcium carbonate, 18% HDPE and 2% proprietary coating.
where HDPE is high-density polyethylene.
Karst's "made from 100% recycled stone" note is less obviously misleading that Kraft's "100% Grated Parmesan Cheese" label, despite the failure to mention HDPE, since it more strongly suggests that the "100%" binds to the adjacent adjective.
And at this point informed consumers may be prone to suspect the syntax and semantics of all "100% VERBed X Y" claims. Or at least they should be…
Luke said,
September 17, 2025 @ 8:48 am
So…it's 20% plastic. That's disappointing. I have a notebook of this stuff I got years ago and I like it, but this makes me a bit less enthusiastic.
bks said,
September 17, 2025 @ 9:04 am
Still finding new uses for limestone after 10,000 years. It's a concrete world.
Seonachan said,
September 17, 2025 @ 9:22 am
So it's (supposedly) both 100% recycled and 100% recyclable. The latter is an easy claim to make; theoretically, anything is recyclable if you can find a use for it, but the plastic component probably makes it a much more complicated and costly process than the implied claim.
But I'm more curious about the "100% recycled stone" claim: what prior purpose was the stone put to that it was then given a second life as paper? Their website doesn't specify, but does say they don't "pull it from the earth's crust or the ocean floor."
Seonachan said,
September 17, 2025 @ 9:27 am
Ah, I see now in their FAQ section:
"We gather it from waste quarries and waste from the construction industry."