September 17, 2025 @ 6:20 am · Filed by under Language and the law

I'm spending a couple of days at BioTechX2025, which is in Philadelphia this year. And one of the exhibitors is giving away Karst Stone Paper Notebooks, which have a wrapper telling us that


This reminded me of the "100% grated Parmesan cheese" thing:

"'100% Grated Parmesan Cheese'", 9/5/2017
"Parmesan cheese redux", 11/3/2018
"'Made from 100% VERBed X Y'?", 12/29/2023

And of course Wikipedia's Stone Paper entry tells us that

Stone "paper" consists of roughly 80% calcium carbonate, 18% HDPE and 2% proprietary coating.

where HDPE is high-density polyethylene.

Karst's "made from 100% recycled stone" note is less obviously misleading that Kraft's "100% Grated Parmesan Cheese" label, despite the failure to mention HDPE, since it more strongly suggests that the "100%" binds to the adjacent adjective.

And at this point informed consumers may be prone to suspect the syntax and semantics of all "100% VERBed X Y" claims. Or at least they should be…

 

 

  1. Luke said,

    September 17, 2025 @ 8:48 am

    So…it's 20% plastic. That's disappointing. I have a notebook of this stuff I got years ago and I like it, but this makes me a bit less enthusiastic.

  2. bks said,

    September 17, 2025 @ 9:04 am

    Still finding new uses for limestone after 10,000 years. It's a concrete world.

  3. Seonachan said,

    September 17, 2025 @ 9:22 am

    So it's (supposedly) both 100% recycled and 100% recyclable. The latter is an easy claim to make; theoretically, anything is recyclable if you can find a use for it, but the plastic component probably makes it a much more complicated and costly process than the implied claim.

    But I'm more curious about the "100% recycled stone" claim: what prior purpose was the stone put to that it was then given a second life as paper? Their website doesn't specify, but does say they don't "pull it from the earth's crust or the ocean floor."

  4. Seonachan said,

    September 17, 2025 @ 9:27 am

    Ah, I see now in their FAQ section:

    "We gather it from waste quarries and waste from the construction industry."

