We have had so many posts dedicated to Popeye's favorite vegetable (see "Selected readings" below), but we haven't yet done justice to one of my favorite spinach dishes: spanakopita.

Spanakopita ( ; Greek: σπανακόπιτα, from σπανάκι spanáki 'spinach', and πίτα píta 'pie') is a Greek savory spinach pie. It often also contains cheese, typically feta, and may then be called spanakotiropita (Greek: σπανακοτυρόπιτα "spinach-cheese pie"), especially in northern Greece.[citation needed] In southern Greece, the term spanakopita is also common for the versions with cheese.

("Savory spinach pie")

The reason I am inspired to write about spanakopita at this time is because last weekend at our Farmers Market, when I approached the Greek food stall and said to the attendant, "May I please have some spanakopita", she exclaimed, "Wow! You pronounced it correctly!"

Having completed the purchase, I walked away from her stall on a cloud of linguistic satisfaction.

—–

My next spinach footnote will be about the Japanese word for the vegetable.

