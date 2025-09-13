« previous post |

Frazz 9/10/2025 — Caulfield and Mrs. Olson discuss Melville's novel:



Continued in Frazz 9/11/2025:





It's true that Moby-Dick is hyphenated in the title of the 1851 American edition:

And also true that none of the other 80-odd instances of the whale's name in that edition are hyphenated, e.g.

In the British first edition, even the title is unhyphenated:

Melville — and his editors and typesetters — were not generally anti-hyphen, The American first edition has 2403 instances of 1605 hyphenated words, starting with 67 instances of mast-head(s).

The Melville Electronic Library has side-by-side versions of the American and British first editions, with various textual observations — including this:

[I]n modern usage—both scholarly and now popularly—the hyphenated Moby-Dick designates the book; the unhyphenated “Moby Dick” represents the white whale.

Leaving the hyphen behind, there's more from Frazz, fore and aft of the two strips above — 9/8/2025:



9/9/2025:



9/12/2025:



