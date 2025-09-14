« previous post |

The text reads:

Neko tobidashi chūi

ネコ飛出し注意

"Beware of cats jumping / darting [lit., flying] out"

The Japanese have a special affinity with cats. If you do a Google search on — cats jumping out japan — you'll find a zillion interesting / amazing things about cats darting / dashing / jumping / leaping / flying / springing out that are going on right now.

Selected readings

My favorite cat novel:

Wagahai wa neko de aru

吾輩は猫である

"I am a cat"

1905-1906 by Natsume Sōseki (1867-1916)

[h.t. Victor Steinbok]

Permalink