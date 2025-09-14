Flying cats
The text reads:
Neko tobidashi chūi
ネコ飛出し注意
"Beware of cats jumping / darting [lit., flying] out"
The Japanese have a special affinity with cats. If you do a Google search on — cats jumping out japan — you'll find a zillion interesting / amazing things about cats darting / dashing / jumping / leaping / flying / springing out that are going on right now.
[h.t. Victor Steinbok]