« previous post |

From Barbara Phillips Long, in reference to yesterday's Guardian story "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues review – rockers return for mockusequel of pin-sharp laughs and melancholy" ("Enter the Tapocalypse as Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner return in a still-funny, cameo-studded telling of the hapless band’s final gig"):



Movie making offered the audience fictional stories, but also evolved past the newsreel to present "documentaries."

Then there were the "mockumentaries, " like "This is Spinal Tap," which made fun of documentaries about rock bands — or "rockumentaries."

Now a sequel to This is Spinal Tap is being touted as a "mockusequel." I'm not sure how useful the term mockusequel will be, given that it is a narrow category in film history, but I found it interesting.

As a bonus, the Guardian review also offers the reader "Tapocalypse."

"Apocalypse" seems productive lately. In addition to "Tapocalypse, " there was Trump's intention to send troops to Chicago being called "Chipocalypse," which initially confused me. (Note to self — Chipocalypse has nothing to do with potato chips, taco chips, or other crunchy snack foods.)

I had the same brief "What does invading Chicago have to do with potato chips?" reaction to Trump's threat.

Moving on: as Wiktionary explains, apocalypse comes from Greek ἀποκάλυψις, in turn based on ἀποκαλύπτω,

From ἀπο- (apo-) +‎ καλύπτω (kalúptō, “to cover”).

so exactly corresponding to English "un+cover".

The "huge disaster" sense of apocalypse then arises by the association that Wiktionary describes as "The unveiling of events prophesied in the Revelation; the second coming and the end of life on Earth".

Permalink