The word videotaping is still often used to mean "video recording", even though what's meant is recording digital video to a solid-state storage device, most often on a phone — video recording to tape has gone the way of buggy whips.

References to filming also remain common, referring both to commercial movie creation and everyday photography, though no "film" is involved in most of the events referenced.

We can add these to the many other cases where extended meanings persist after the literal source is gone, like rein in.

