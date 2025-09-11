Language of Biology
Mouseover title: "Welcome to the Linguistics Department – It has been [2] [DAYS] since someone noticed that the Biology Department sign has a one-day-long singular/plural disagreement after it resets."
It's interesting that zero is linguistically plural in English — "It's been 0 days since …".
Is this true in other languages with morphological plural marking on nouns?
(Also, it could be either "There is no day that …" as well as "There are no days that …")
Mai Kuha said,
September 11, 2025 @ 7:20 am
The question about zero brought to mind this class of memes. Apparently zero is linguistically plural even when mathematics is being indexed.
Mai Kuha said,
September 11, 2025 @ 7:21 am
Ah, ChatGPT was correct when it told me WordPress was going to strip the img tag I attempted to include.
https://janasays.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/gives-no-fucks.jpg
Jonathan Lundell said,
September 11, 2025 @ 8:37 am
OTOH we say 2-day-old whatever, or 3-minute eggs, while the plural sounds odd. Why is that?