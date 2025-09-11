« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Welcome to the Linguistics Department – It has been [2] [DAYS] since someone noticed that the Biology Department sign has a one-day-long singular/plural disagreement after it resets."

It's interesting that zero is linguistically plural in English — "It's been 0 days since …".

Is this true in other languages with morphological plural marking on nouns?

(Also, it could be either "There is no day that …" as well as "There are no days that …")

