The word "exceedances" occurs 7 times in this relatively short article:

"Lead in water at Perth Children's Hospital no risk to patient safety, WA health minister says"

Mya Kordic, ABC News (Australia), 9/10/25

Here are two examples:

"Exceedances are decommissioned while they undergo remediation," Ms Hammat said.



"I have been advised by the Chief Health Officer that there is no risk to the safety of patients or staff as a result of these exceedances."

If you think some other words would have been more appropriate, what would they be?

Selected readings

Wiktionary

Collins — with examples of usage

[Thanks to Chips Mackinolty]

