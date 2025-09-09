« previous post |

Apple's been promoting their September iPhone event as "awe-dropping", which is an obvious mixture of "jaw-dropping" and "awe".

But they're not the first to make the mixture.

At least, I've found plenty of earlier examples, though it's hard to tell if they were prior portmanteaux or eggcorns or just typos:



[link] The Lofoten archipelago has awe-dropping views at every turn.

[link] Holly Rowe, the veteran journalist who MC'd the Senior Day post-game ceremony, noted that Clark always shouts out her teammates during interviews over the years despite her awe-dropping performances that led to college basketball history.

[link] The way they handled themselves and controlled the bar crowd was awe dropping and inspiring.

[link] Making fresh footfall in Lunar powder is an awe-dropping experience the first few times you do it, for it has lain there unmolested for half the age of the universe and more.

The reverse mixture, "jaw-inspiring", should be much less likely — but does exist, mostly with obvious word-play involved:

[link] The influence of Tuscan Renaissance men in all fields of discipline was jaw-inspiring and lends credibility to their creative continuity.

[link] We do, hoever, have a jaw-inspiring, awe-dropping veiw of the New York cityscape in the fading light, as I learn from checking my camera display […]

[link] For Old Florida kitsch, you can't beat Gatorland and its "jaw-inspiring" creature features.

There's some speculation in the tech press about the meaning of Apple's event graphic:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

…from Kerry Wan at ZDNet:

While rumors of the upcoming products have been swirling over the past year, no preview is more official than Apple's event invitation graphic, filled with enough Easter eggs to keep fans excited and journalists engaged.

This year, we're seeing an Apple logo shimmering in blue, orange, red, and yellow, followed by the words "Awe dropping." My three theories for what the design implies are…

Phone 17 Pro colors: Expected to consist of Orange, Black, Silver, and Dark Blue

A vapor chamber for cooling: This year's Apple event invitation also resembles a heat map — reds and oranges hint at warmth, while the cooler blues suggest temperature regulation. That could be a subtle nod to upcoming thermal improvements.

Other temperature features: We may potentially see body temperature and blood pressure monitoring across new AirPods and Apple Watches.

Permalink