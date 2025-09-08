« previous post |

“Horses and Humans: A Consequential Symbiosis,” edited by Victor H. Mair.

https://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp365_horses_and_humans.pdf

C O N T E N T S

Foreword: Horses and Humans: A Consequential Symbiosis, by Victor H. Mair

Japanese Horses in Warfare, by Kate Chan

From Colonial Past to Global Present: The Evolution of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Role in Hong Kong’s Society Post-1997, by Zhaofei Chen

The Equine Empire: The Role of Horse Husbandry in Mongol History, Warfare, and Contemporary Society, by Jeremy Choi

From Livestock to War Vehicle: A Study of the Technologies that Created Cavalry, by Noah Goldfischer

Horses Through Time: Galloping Through Native American Cultures, by Nia Sanderson

What Is Yema, “the Wild Horse”?, by Zhengyuan Wang

The Story of Rodeo: Cowboys, Horses, and Western American Identity, by Laura Weiner

All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.

To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

We have had many Language Log posts about animal communication — horse whispering, cat phonetics, and what not — but I must say that, after sitting through a semester seminar on "Horses and Humans" with a roomful of smart students and distinguished experts, I learned a lot about communing with and understanding these noble steeds.

