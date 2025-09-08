Equine excursions and explorations

September 8, 2025 @ 9:12 pm · Filed by under Animal behavior, Animal communication, Announcements, Communication, Language and biology, Philology

« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-sixty-fifth issue:

“Horses and Humans: A Consequential Symbiosis,” edited by Victor H. Mair.

https://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp365_horses_and_humans.pdf

C O N T E N T S

  • Foreword: Horses and Humans: A Consequential Symbiosis, by Victor H. Mair 
  • Japanese Horses in Warfare, by Kate Chan 
  • From Colonial Past to Global Present: The Evolution of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Role in Hong Kong’s Society Post-1997, by Zhaofei Chen 
  • The Equine Empire: The Role of Horse Husbandry in Mongol History, Warfare, and Contemporary Society, by Jeremy Choi 
  • From Livestock to War Vehicle: A Study of the Technologies that Created Cavalry, by Noah Goldfischer 
  • Horses Through Time: Galloping Through Native American Cultures, by Nia Sanderson 
  • What Is Yema, “the Wild Horse”?, by Zhengyuan Wang 
  • The Story of Rodeo: Cowboys, Horses, and Western American Identity, by Laura Weiner

—–

All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.
To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

—–

We have had many Language Log posts about animal communication — horse whispering, cat phonetics, and what not — but I must say that, after sitting through a semester seminar on "Horses and Humans" with a roomful of smart students and distinguished experts, I learned a lot about communing with and understanding these noble steeds.

 

Selected readings

September 8, 2025 @ 9:12 pm · Filed by under Animal behavior, Animal communication, Announcements, Communication, Language and biology, Philology


Leave a Comment