Equine excursions and explorations
Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-sixty-fifth issue:
“Horses and Humans: A Consequential Symbiosis,” edited by Victor H. Mair.
https://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp365_horses_and_humans.pdf
C O N T E N T S
- Foreword: Horses and Humans: A Consequential Symbiosis, by Victor H. Mair
- Japanese Horses in Warfare, by Kate Chan
- From Colonial Past to Global Present: The Evolution of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Role in Hong Kong’s Society Post-1997, by Zhaofei Chen
- The Equine Empire: The Role of Horse Husbandry in Mongol History, Warfare, and Contemporary Society, by Jeremy Choi
- From Livestock to War Vehicle: A Study of the Technologies that Created Cavalry, by Noah Goldfischer
- Horses Through Time: Galloping Through Native American Cultures, by Nia Sanderson
- What Is Yema, “the Wild Horse”?, by Zhengyuan Wang
- The Story of Rodeo: Cowboys, Horses, and Western American Identity, by Laura Weiner
All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.
To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/
We have had many Language Log posts about animal communication — horse whispering, cat phonetics, and what not — but I must say that, after sitting through a semester seminar on "Horses and Humans" with a roomful of smart students and distinguished experts, I learned a lot about communing with and understanding these noble steeds.
Selected readings
- "Mare, mǎ ('horse'), etc." (11/17/19)
- Once more on Sinitic *mraɣ and Celtic and Germanic *marko for 'horse'" (4/28/20)
- "Some Mongolian words for 'horse'" (11/7/19)
- "'Horse Master' in IE and in Sinitic" (11/9/19)
- "Horses, soma, riddles, magi, and animal style art in southern China" (11/11/19)
- "'Horse' and 'language' in Korean" (10/30/19)
- "An early fourth century AD historical puzzle involving a Caucasian people in North China" (1/25/19)
- "Of horse riding and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (4/21/19)
- "Of precious swords and Old Sinitic reconstructions, part 5" (3/28/16)
- "Horse culture comes east" (11/15/20)
- "'The old man at the pass loses his horse'" (5/2/20)
- A. F. P. Hulsewé, Remnants of Ch'in Law: An Annotated Translation of the Ch'in Legal and Administrative Rules of the 3rd Century B.C., Discovered in Yun-meng Prefecture, Hu-pei Province, in 1975, Sinica Leidensia. 17 (Leiden: Brill, 1985).
- Andrew Sherratt, "The Trans-Eurasian Exchange: The Prehistory of Chinese Relations with the West," in Victor H. Mair, ed., Contact and Exchange in the Ancient World (Honolulu: University of Hawaii Press, 2006), pp. 30-61.
- Kristen Pearson, "Chasing the Shaman’s Steed: The Horse in Myth from Central Asia to Scandinavia" (free pdf), Sino-Platonic Papers, 269 (May, 2017), 1-21.
- Beverly Davis, "Timeline of the Development of the Horse", Sino-Platonic Papers, 177 (August, 2077), 186 pages, copious illustrations.
- Victor H. Mair. "The Horse in Late Prehistoric China: Wresting Culture and Control from the 'Barbarians'." In Marsha Levine, Colin Renfrew and Katie Boyle, ed. Prehistoric steppe adaptation and the horse, McDonald Institute Monographs (Cambridge: McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, 2003), pp. 163-187.
- Wan, Xiang. "The horse in pre-imperial China." Ph.D. diss., University of Pennsylvania, 2013.
- David W. Anthony, The Horse, the Wheel, and Language: How Bronze-Age Riders from the Eurasian Steppes Shaped the Modern World (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2007).
- Pita Kelekna, The Horse in Human History (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2009).
- Victor H. Mair, "The North(west)ern Peoples and the Recurrent Origins of the 'Chinese' State", in Joshua A. Fogel, The Teleology of the Modern Nation-State: Japan and China (Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2005), pp. 46-84.