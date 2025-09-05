« previous post |

Or rather, messages from Penn's Office of the Vice Provost for Research, mysteriously re-formatted by gmail.

The start of the Fall 2025 OVPR email newsletter, as displayed by MS Outlook, has 14 bullet points referencing hyperlinked subtopics:

But gmail (where I first read the newsletter) shows me the same information as 14 columns of (individually) hyperlinked textual tokens, with a bullet on the first token of each column:



In each of the 14 columns, the hyperlinks go to the same subsections as the links in Outlook's corresponding row.

The subsequent subsections of the email have their own bullet lists, and gmail columnizes them in a similar way, e.g.

or

I wonder whether this is (my laptop's version of) gmail having an episode, or the result of something odd in the coding of the original message, or what. In any case, the fact that the re-coding of the rows seems to be based on language-model tokenization makes me suspect that Google's new Gemini email assistant might be involved…

Update — FWIW, the same row-to-column re-display of the bullet points in this newsletter happens in the versions of gmail in three different browsers on each of two laptops with different operating systems.

Update #2 — I sent a test message with a bullet list, generated in Outlook, and gmail doesn't transpose the rows to columns:



So apparently there's something special about the OVPR Newsletter's source? I don't have time this morning for any further investigation, but we'll see later…

