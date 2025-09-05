Afro-Eurasian geography, history, mythology, and language in the Bronze Age
Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-sixty-fourth issue:
“Mythologies, Religions, and Peoples Outside Ancient China in the Classic of Mountains and Seas,” by Xiaofeng He.
https://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp364_Classic_of_Mountains_and_Seas.pdf
ABSTRACT
The Classic of Mountains and Seas (Shanhaijing, 山海經) is generally believed to be a fiction of mythologies, and many later literatures are based on it. But some believe it is an ancient text of geography. The Classic of Regions Beyond the Seas (Haiwaijing, 海外經) is one section of it, which does not give much topographical information but mostly concerns weird and mythical creatures. This paper, treating the text as offering a serious recording of observations and following the clues in the directions specified in the text, presents evidence that locates the areas of Haiwaijing in the modern world: huge areas of the Afro-Eurasian region, including south, west, and north Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa. It is, in fact, all one living piece of evidence for a unified Afro-Eurasian history.
Keywords: Shanhaijing, Hindu mythology, African mythology, Xia dynasty
All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.
To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/
