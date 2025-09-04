« previous post |

Last week, Beijing hosted the first ever "Robot Olympics", and humanoid robot development is proceeding apace on many fronts. One could fairly say that Chinese are obsessed with human-AI symbiosis.

China Advances Brain-Computer Interface Industry Development with New Policy Framework

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with six other government departments, has jointly issued an implementation plan to accelerate the innovative development of the brain-computer interface (BCI) industry. The comprehensive policy outlines ambitious targets for the emerging technology sector through 2030.

By 2027, China aims to achieve breakthrough progress in key BCI technologies while establishing advanced technical, industrial, and standardization systems. The plan specifically targets international-level performance in electrodes, chips, and integrated products. Applications are expected to expand rapidly across industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer sectors, with the creation of 2-3 specialized industrial clusters and the development of new scenarios, models, and business formats.

Brain-computer interfaces create information channels between the brain and machines, enabling collaborative interaction between biological and artificial intelligence. This cutting-edge technology represents the convergence of life sciences and information sciences. The sector continues generating innovative breakthroughs and experiencing accelerated industrial growth, positioning itself as a critical area where technological and industrial innovation deeply integrate.

The implementation plan outlines five major tasks: strengthening basic software and hardware research, developing high-performance products, promoting technology application, expanding innovation entities, and enhancing industrial support capabilities. These are supported by three key projects focusing on core software/hardware development, premium integrated systems, and application expansion, detailed through 17 specific measures.

By 2030, China envisions significantly enhanced BCI industry innovation capabilities, establishing a secure and reliable industrial ecosystem. The plan targets cultivating 2-3 globally influential leading enterprises alongside numerous specialized small and medium enterprises, ultimately building an internationally competitive industry landscape.

Source: People’s Daily, August 15, 2025

