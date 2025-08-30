Chinese and English in Pakistan
A road sign at the Gwadar Free Zone, operated by China Overseas Ports
Holding Company, in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan. This port is a crucial part
of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. (Photograph dated July 4, 2018)
The photograph is from this article:
China’s increasing footprint in South Asia
Through economic and military relationships, China’s strategic expansion in South Asia challenges India's influence.
By Aparna Pande, GIS Reports Online (8/29/25)
No Urdu?
