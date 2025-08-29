Restitute
« previous post |
If you're in museum administration, you will certainly know the meaning of "restitution". But what do you do with a headline like this?
"Ethiopian Heritage Authority Intensifies Push to Restitute Looted Artifacts." ENA English.
Ted McClure asks:
Back-formation from "restitution"? Or verb origin of "restitution"? I would have thought the verb form was "restore".
I leave it to Language Log readers to adjudicate.
Selected readings
- "'Grammar vigilantes' brought to justice" (8/22/08) — "ordered to pay restitution")
- "The snoot and the Geechee" (6/13/11) — back-formation
Philip Taylor said,
August 29, 2025 @ 8:04 am
"Unaccustomed as I am to public speaking" — oops, sorry, "Unqualified as I am to adjudicate on such matters", I defer to the OED :
Allen W. Thrasher said,
August 29, 2025 @ 9:18 am
Why not just say “give back”?
rpsms said,
August 29, 2025 @ 9:37 am
I see very many of these strange or archaic examples lately. I feel reasonably sure this phenomenon is AI driven: verbose but without a human-style choice pattern.