If you're in museum administration, you will certainly know the meaning of "restitution". But what do you do with a headline like this?

"Ethiopian Heritage Authority Intensifies Push to Restitute Looted Artifacts." ENA English.

Ted McClure asks:

Back-formation from "restitution"? Or verb origin of "restitution"? I would have thought the verb form was "restore".

I leave it to Language Log readers to adjudicate.

