August 29, 2025 @ 7:54 am

If you're in museum administration, you will certainly know the meaning of "restitution".  But what do you do with a headline like this?

"Ethiopian Heritage Authority Intensifies Push to Restitute Looted Artifacts." ENA English.

Ted McClure asks:

Back-formation from "restitution"? Or verb origin of "restitution"? I would have thought the verb form was "restore".

I leave it to Language Log readers to adjudicate.

 

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    August 29, 2025 @ 8:04 am

    "Unaccustomed as I am to public speaking" — oops, sorry, "Unqualified as I am to adjudicate on such matters", I defer to the OED :

    restitute, verb
    1. transitive. To restore to a position or status; to…
    2. transitive. To return, hand back, or make restitution of (a…
    3. intransitive. Genetics. Of a break in a chromosome or…

    1.
    transitive. To restore to a position or status; to reinstate, rehabilitate; to re-establish; (also) to make restitution to. c1503–

    C1503 To alle her fraunches and free vsagis..be they restututed.
    translation of Charter of London in R. Arnold, Chronicle f. xiiijv/2

    1530 The King did restitute your Grace before He was intitled.
    T. Cromwell in R. B. Merriman, Life & Letters of Thomas Cromwell (1902) vol. I. 328

  2. Allen W. Thrasher said,

    August 29, 2025 @ 9:18 am

    Why not just say “give back”?

  3. rpsms said,

    August 29, 2025 @ 9:37 am

    I see very many of these strange or archaic examples lately. I feel reasonably sure this phenomenon is AI driven: verbose but without a human-style choice pattern.

