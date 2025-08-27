« previous post |

This word caught my attention on the news this morning. It was said to be a gigantic dust/sandstorm that was passing through the central Arizona area. As soon as I heard the sound of the word, with a probable triliteral Semitic root and the fact that it was some sort of sandstorm, I thought that it was most likely Arabic. And indeed it is.

Borrowed from Arabic هَبُوب (habūb, “strong wind, gale; haboob”), from the root ه ب ب (h b b) (“relating to wind blowing”).

American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition, Semitic roots:

hbb

West Semitic, to move, set out, blow (of wind).

haboob, from Arabic habūb, strong wind, from habba, to move, depart, rush, blow.

Some people complained that it was unpatriotic to use an Arabic word for an American meteorological phenomenon, especially after Operation Desert Storm, the 1991 military campaign by a 33-nation coalition, led by the United States, to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait after Iraq's invasion on August 2, 1990. But the name caught hold, partly, I think, because of the sound and sense of "boob".

"This is why dust storms are called 'haboobs' in Arizona", by Richard Ruelas, Arizona Republic (8/20/18; updated 7/18/23()

In 1971, a group of scientists witnessed an Arizona dust storm so huge that they proposed calling it a haboob, the term used for the infamous dust storms in Sudan.

Those people were not outsiders; they were Arizona scientists.

Their article, "An American Haboob," was printed in the October 1972 issue of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. It argued that the dust storms in Phoenix were similar to those around Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

"Although much less frequent than the Sudanese haboobs," the article said, "they are equally as dramatic."

The dust storms formed, the article said, through a series of storm cells that intensify as they move from the Santa Cruz Valley into Phoenix. The Arizona weather cells are so close to one another that they "merge in what appears to be a solid wall of dust, reported by aircraft to extend upward to 8,000 feet."

The article was written by Sherwood Idso, Robert Ingram and J.M. Pritchard. Idso was with the U.S. Water Conservation Laboratory in Phoenix. Ingram was the head meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Pritchard's title could not be determined.

The article contained a detailed study of a dust storm on July 16, 1971, saying it displayed "classic haboob characteristics."

Wind speed, a rise in humidity and a drop in air temperature all were in line with what one would expect from a dust storm in Sudan, the article said. The Arizona storm lasted about 48 minutes, and pilots reported the dust cloud reaching 8,000 feet.

"Thus, it would appear from all of the accumulated evidence that the Arizona dust storm of 16 July 1971 was as good an example of a true haboob as those that occur in the Sudan," the article said.

About half of the dust storms that pass through Phoenix qualify as haboobs, the article said, citing data and "the personal knowledge of weather observers who have been stationed here for several years."

But there was another Arabic word that was applied to a conspicuous Arizona weather phenomenon, viz., "monsoon". That was quite unexpected for me because "monsoon" evokes drenching wetness, and I always associate it with South Asian and Southeast Asian weather patterns, plus the word "monsoon" doesn't have an obvious triliteral root (wait a minute, I'll get to that).

"Haboob" was the second Arabic term Robert Ingram introduced to describe Arizona weather. According to Ingram's son, also named Robert, the meteorologist introduced "monsoon" to the state, convincing Channel 12's then-weatherman, Frank Peddie, to incorporate it in forecasts in the 1950s.

Ingram also came up with the then-marker of the Arizona monsoon season's start: three consecutive days with a dew point above 55 degrees. The start of the monsoon has since been changed to June 15, regardless of air conditions.

Although "monsoon" caught on in the 1950s, "haboob" didn't catch on in the 1970s.

Dewey Hopper, who was Channel 12's weatherman from 1973 to 1984, said in an email that he remembers using "haboob" on the air after learning the word from an Arabic friend.

Hopper used "haboob" on the air partly for a giggle. After he said it, his co-anchor, Linda Alvarez, "just about fell off her chair," he wrote.

"I figured if they could call our seasonal storms 'monsoons' — Arabic for seasonal wind," he wrote, "then I could use the Arabic word for dust storm."

If we dig deeper into the etymology of "monsoon", we will find that it does have a triliteral Semitic root and an Arabic cultural basis.

1580s, "alternating trade wind of the Indian Ocean," from Dutch monssoen, from Portuguese monçao, from Arabic mawsim "time of year, appropriate season" (for a voyage, pilgrimage, etc.), from wasama "he marked." The Arabic word, picked up by Portuguese sailors in the Indian Ocean, was used for anything that comes round every year (such as a festival), and was extended to the season of the year when the monsoon blows from the southwest (April through October) and the winds were right for voyages to the East Indies. In India, the summer monsoon is much stronger than the winter and was popularly spoken of emphatically as "the monsoon." It also brings heavy rain, hence the meaning "heavy episode of rainfall during the rainy season" (1747).

(etymonline)

American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition, Semitic roots:

wsm

To be(come) fitting, suitable. 1. a. mazuma , from Medieval Hebrew məzummān, fixed currency, from Mishnaic Hebrew məzummān, fixed, passive participle of zimmēn, to arrange, arrange a meal, invite, denominative from Hebrew zəmān, appointed time, season, from Aramaic zəmān, zəman, time;; b. Sivan , from Hebrew sîwān, a month name. Both a and b from Akkadian simānu, season, time, name of a month corresponding to parts of May and June, from (w)asāmu, to be(come), fitting, suitable.. 2. monsoon , from Arabic mawsim, season, from wasama, to mark, wasuma, to be(come) beautiful.

I recall that, when I was on expeditions in the Tarim Basin, the hot, fierce winds that blew across the Taklamakan Desert were like sandblasting forces. We had to get down and hide behind our camels until the storm passed. When a buran blows across the steppe or tundra in winter, it is bitterly cold and blizzard-like. "The buran (Persian: بوران, Russian: буран) is a wind which blows across Iran, eastern Asia, specifically Xinjiang, Siberia, and Kazakhstan." (Wikipedia)

Bashkir

From Volga Turki بوران (boran, “blizzard”), Inherited from Proto-Turkic *bora- (“north wind; to snow heavily”); cognate with Crimean Tatar boran, Kazakh боран (boran), Turkish bora and Turkmen boran. Alternatively, it could be a wanderwort related to Italian bora and Greek μπόρα (bóra).

Greek

Borrowed from Venetan bora (“north-eastern wind”), from Latin boreas (“north wind”), from Ancient Greek Βορέας (Boréas).[1] Compare Turkish bora (“squall”).

