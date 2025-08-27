« previous post | next post »

Adam Aleksic, "The insidious creep of Trump's speaking style", NYT 8/17/2025:

“Many such cases.” “Many people are saying this.”

You may recognize these phrases as “Trumpisms” — linguistic coinages of President Trump — but they’ve also become ingrained in our collective vocabulary. Since they became popular as memes during his first presidential campaign, we have begun using them, first sardonically, and then out of habit.

If you search for “many such cases” on X, you’ll see new posts of the phrase seemingly every minute, primarily applied to nonpolitical contexts like work anxiety or the real estate market. Google Trends shows both expressions increasing in usage since the mid-2010s.

Similar examples of cultural mimetics have been around ever since talking was invented — epic poetry and religious texts are full of them, and science is right there too. I documented the rise of the phrase "Lived Experience" a couple of weeks ago.

But the same sort of thing happens in less formal cultural groups, with less obvious models. I stumbled on a minor example recently, namely the phrase "Are you kidding me right now?"

Google Ngrams shows us that its frequency in published books has increased over the past few decades:



(Although interestingly, the index for British English claims no hits…)

Searching Google Books without normalizing for overall indexed volume:

Time Range Count 1995-1999 0 2000-2004 1 2005-2009 1 2010-2014 10 2015-2019 20 2020-2024 41

No doubt this is leakage from (a certain group's) common usage into (a certain genre of) publications — readers may have more insight.

