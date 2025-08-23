Cracker
There's a big fuss and furor over the logo change at Cracker Barrel:
Everybody's talking about the design, the graphics, the esthetics, the ethos…, but how about the linguistics?
The cracker2 is gone, but the cracker1 is still there.
(US, derogatory, ethnic slur, offensive) An impoverished white person from the southeastern United States, originally associated with Georgia and parts of Florida; (by extension) any white person (slang).
- Synonyms: corn-cracker, honky, peckerwood, redneck, trailer trash, white trash, whitey, wonderbread; see also Thesaurus:white person
by 1766 as a Southern U.S. derogatory term for "one of an inferior class of white hill-dwellers in some of the southern United States" [Century Dictionary], probably an agent noun from crack (v.) in its sense "to boast" (as in not what it's cracked up to be).
Cracker as "a boaster, a braggart" is attested from mid-15c. ("Schakare, or craker, or booste maker: Jactator, philocompus," in Promptorium Parvulorum, an English-Latin dictionary); also see crack (n.). It also was a colloquial word for "a boast, a lie" (1620s). For sense development, compare Latin crepare "to rattle, crack, creak," with a secondary figurative sense of "boast of, prattle, make ado about." This also was the old explanation of the term:
I should explain to your Lordship what is meant by crackers; a name they have got from being great boasters; they are a lawless set of rascalls on the frontiers of Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas and Georgia, who often change their places of abode. [letter from colonial officer Gavin Cochrane to the Earl of Dartmouth, June 27, 1766]
For an alternative, DARE compares corn-cracker "Kentuckian," also "poor, low-class white farmer of Georgia and North Carolina" (1835, U.S. Midwest colloquial).
The word was used especially of Georgians by 1808, though often extended to residents of northern Florida. Another name in mid-19c. use was sand-hiller "poor white in Georgia or South Carolina."
Not very essentially different is the condition of a class of people living in the pine-barrens nearest the coast [of South Carolina], as described to me by a rice-planter. They seldom have any meat, he said, except they steal hogs, which belong to the planters, or their negroes, and their chief diet is rice and milk. "They are small, gaunt, and cadaverous, and their skin is just the color of the sand-hills they live on. They are quite incapable of applying themselves steadily to any labor, and their habits are very much like those of the old Indians." [Frederick Law Olmsted, "A Journey in the Seaboard Slave States," 1856]
Wikipedia has a whole article on the term, beginning:
Cracker, sometimes cracka or white cracker, is a racial slur directed at white people, used especially with regard to poor rural whites in the Southern United States. Also referred by the euphemistic contraction C-word, it is commonly a pejorative, though is also used in a neutral context, particularly in reference to a native of Florida or Georgia (see Florida cracker and Georgia cracker).
Under the heading "Origin of the term", the article goes through about half a dozen theories for how the term arose, and ends with the one that most common people would probably believe:
Another possibility, which may be a modern folk etymology, supposes that the term derives from "soda cracker", a type of light wheat biscuit that in the Southern US dates back to at least the Civil War. The idea has possibly been influenced by "whitebread", a similar term for white people. "Soda cracker" and even "white soda cracker" have become extended versions of the epithet "cracker."
Under "Meliorative and neutral usage", there are many interesting examples, including this one from On the Origin of Species, where Charles Darwin quotes a Professor Wyman as saying, "One of the 'crackers' (i.e. Virginia squatters) added, 'We select the black members of a litter [of pigs] for raising, as they alone have a good chance of living.'"
Under "Pejorative usage", we read:
In his 1790 memoirs, Benjamin Franklin referred to "a race of runnagates and crackers, equally wild and savage as the Indians" who inhabit the "desert[ed] woods and mountains."
Julia said,
August 23, 2025 @ 1:54 pm
Side note about the trademark, via Ai
The original Cracker Barrel trademark was simply the company's name in text only, appearing in the company's first logo in 1969. The now-familiar image of an overall-clad man relaxing by a barrel wasn't added to the logo until 1977, and it remained a core part of the branding until a recent redesign eliminated the figure entirely.
Stephen Goranson said,
August 23, 2025 @ 2:02 pm
I have not looked into this lately, since 2007, but, on the slim chance:
Is this relevant or not for the origin of "cracker jack"?
1870 The Milwaukee Sentinel, (Milwaukee, WI) Thursday, October 06, 1870; Issue
235; page 3, col A. A Cup of Cold Water Category: News [19th C US N]
[col. D]….Chicago has lately seen an Indian half-breed who played at
billiards so well, that he beat even "Cracker Jack," "Pete Snyder," and other
billiard sharps.
1879 Inter Ocean, (Chicago, IL) Friday, October 10, 1879; pg. 5; Issue
163; col
E. Paying the Penalty Execution of McManus, the Molly Maguire?The Crime for
Which He Suffered Category: News [col. F]
Bloomingtin Ill. Oct. 9–Deputy Sheriff Cook arrived from Kansas City this
morning with Jack McKeern, alias "Cracker Jack," who was recently indicted for
highway robbery.
1884 St. Louis Globe-Democrat, (St. Louis, MO) Wednesday, October 15,
1884; pg.
6; Issue 146; col E Murdered by a Mob Two Terrible Crimes Stain
the Annals
of Callaway County Category: News [col. F] ….Jack McKern, a noted
rough, known as "Cracker Jack," was sentenced to one tear in the Penitentiary
for burglary.
1888 The Daily Inter Ocean, (Chicago, IL) Sunday, September 02, 1888; pg. 12;
Issue 165; col A.
Celestials on the Diamond San Francisco Mongolians Wallop the Chicago
Contingent by a Large Majority Category: News
….Then came the slugger, the shot-stop [sic], Wung Fung. He would get eighth
money in a field of nine ordinary, corner-lot, street-gamins, as a
batsman, but he was a "cracker jack" in this class." Lifting the willow, with
that easy grace with which a coal-heaver would handle a billiard-cue, he "lined
her out.
1888ff it spread into horse racing (cf ads-l archives, and stayed in baseball,
and still in billiards:)
1891 The Daily Inter Ocean, (Chicago, IL) Monday, November 23, 1891; pg. 6;
Issue 244; col C
Billiardist Berger Michael Geary on the First Great Ivory Pusher
Category: News
….he was a billiard-player…and a cracker-jack.
1892 Bismarck Daily Tribune, (Bismarck, ND) Tuesday, February 09, 1892; pg. 2;
col A
It seems, according to goosipy newspaper reports, that Congressman Johnson
was not the only gentleman taken in by "Cracker Jack" a noted character about
Washington
1892 Morning Oregonian, (Portland, OR) Sunday, March 20, 1892; pg. 16; Issue 8;
col C
Gossip of Sports The Dudley Medal Contest Today
Category: Sports
Mitchell says he [a boxer] is a cracker jack and thinks he can beat Bogan.
GeorgeW said,
August 23, 2025 @ 2:40 pm
I know what a cracker person is and what a cracker biscuit is. I had always assumed that Cracker Barrel referred to the latter. I thought it must be something in a country store that contained biscuits.