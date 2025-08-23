« previous post |

Philip Taylor noticed a new (to him) tendency of Vietnamese youngsters to watch on-line videos at 2x speed. He writes:

My wife recently "imported" four members of her family from Vietnam (her sister, the latter’s husband, and their two children aged 11 and 13), and both children can be routinely heard watching/listening to online videos at 2x speed. When I asked Lệ Hoa (my wife’s sister) about this, she said that in her experience it was pretty normal amongst Vietnamese youngsters. I now wonder if the same is true for other cultures and what the motivation might be …

I will say unequivocally I find watching most English films / videos at normal (1x) speed difficult to understand because the actors often speak too quickly and / or unclearly.

As for what their motivation might be for this bizarre behavior, perhaps they are impatient to get to the end of the story OR, and this was my first guess, they want to maximize the number of programs they can watch in a given amount of time.

Please answer Philip's query whether this practice exists in other cultures.

