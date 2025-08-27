« previous post |

In "Reading Instruction in the mid 19th century" (8/16/2025), I underlined the old-fashioned focus on "elocution", in which readers were trained "to convey to the hearer, fully and clearly, the ideas and feelings of the writer". Much of today's reading instruction turns that into measures of "oral reading fluency", measured as words correct per minute ("wcpm"). This can result in high-scoring readers like those described in this passage from the Introductory Remarks in 1844 edition of McGuffey's Rhetorical Guide, which warns against the consequences of failure to teach "elocution" from the very start:

The habit of defective articulation is generally contracted in the first stages of the learner’s progress, and arises either from indolence, which produces an indistinct and drawling utterance, or from too great haste, which leads to running words together, and to clipping them by dropping unaccented words and final consonants.

Habits of this kind, frequently, indeed, generally, become so inveterate by the time the pupil is sufficiently advanced to use a work on rhetorical reading, or any treatise on elocution, that the most constant and unremitting attention is necessary on the part of both teacher and pupil, in order to correct them. Nothing but a resolute determination to succeed, and faithful practice upon exercises selected with especial reference to the end in view, can accomplish this object. There must be added to this, a constant watchfulness against relapse, when the learner comes to lessons of a more general character.

A monotonous style of reading and speaking, is often formed at the same early age. The little reader is apt to prolong the sound of the word he has just deciphered, until he can " spell out " the one which follows; and if he is hurried from one lesson to another, without having time given him to practice upon that with which he is already familiar, his progress may seem rapid: but he is not learning to read, in the proper sense of the word, that is, to give utterance to words with that modification of voice which their relation to each other demands : he is only becoming familiar with the appearance of words, so as to call their names readily.

There's also widespread current interest in things like the "multidimensional fluency scale", as a way of evaluating student reading performance that goes beyond wcpm. And there are some obvious and easy ways to approach the automatic evaluation of the non-wcpm aspects of student reading, by alignment with a large-enough set of model performances.

But this brings up a problem for linguistic theory. Fluent and rhetorically effective adults don't generally talk the way they read. Sometimes the differences are minor, and sometimes thy're extremely striking.

For example, here's Paul Krugman reading the introduction to his 2020 book "Arguing with Zombies":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Punditry was never part of the plan. When I finished graduate school in 1977, I envisioned a life devoted to teaching and research. If I ended up playing any role in public debate, I assumed it would be as a technocrat—someone dispassionately providing policymakers with information about what worked and what didn’t.

And if you look at my most cited research, most of it is pretty apolitical. The list is dominated by papers on economic geography and international trade. These papers aren’t just apolitical; they’re mostly not even about policy. Instead, they’re attempts to make sense of global patterns of trade and the location of industries. They are, to use the economics jargon, “positive economics”—analysis of how the world works—not “normative economics”—prescriptions for how it should work.

But in 21st-century America, everything is political. In many cases, accepting what the evidence says about an economic question will be seen as a partisan act. For example, will inflation surge if the Federal Reserve buys a lot of government bonds? The clear empirical answer is “no” if the economy is depressed: the Fed bought $3 trillion in bonds after the 2008 financial crisis, and inflation stayed low. But assertions that Fed policy was dangerously inflationary became, in effect, the official Republican view, so simply recognizing reality became seen as a liberal position.

Indeed, in some cases even asking certain questions is seen as a partisan act. If you ask what is happening to income inequality, quite a few conservatives will denounce you as un-American. As they see it, even bringing up the distribution of income, or comparing the growth in middle-class incomes with those of the rich, is “Marxist talk.”

I think McGuffey would approve, at least of Krugman's prosody.

But Krugman's spontaneous conversational speech is very different — here's the start of his 8/23/2025 interview with Phillips O'Brien:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Okay hi everyone. Paul Krugman again.

I'm

um

speaking

uh for a second time with Phillips O'Brien,

uh ((a)) military historian.

's had a lot of influence on how I think-

had a lot of influence on how I think about-

about history even before Ukraine.

uh ((and)) I think his book, How- How the War Was Won, completely changed

how I thought about World War II.

And he's been one of the most uh

uh ((you know)) often contrarian but almost always right when he is commentators since this whole Ukraine thing started.

And um

we're- I thought that after this past week with

uh Alaska and then uh uh the- the gang of Europeans

coming- coming to- to D.C.

would be a good time to check in again.

So hi Phillips.

O’Brien: How ya doin Paul?

um okay um so ((there's)) several things I want to cover but

I- I want to get to your- to your new book

towards the end and I want to talk about the diplomacy or whatever it was that we just saw

uh shortly,

but I'd

like to talk a little bit about the war.

Um

and uh

um

you um

you- you wrote recently uh that- uh

that

uh

uh

we have the worst military analysis community in the history of

military analysis communities and-

wanna talk about that yet?

cause I- I- I think I have some notion of what's- what-

what you mean and uh

And it's not just Paul Krugman. Elon Musk's "elocution", in spontaneous speech, is even more problematic, although this hasn't prevented him from persuading many people of many things.

Here's a short passage from my 3/24/2024 post "'Gentle onsets' are everywhere":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

if-

if- if- if given a choice

where

an advertiser is saying like you have to censor all this content ((that-))

on the platform irrespective of where their advertising appears

uh then o- our answer will be like you-

you- you can choose where you want your advertising-

what you want your advertising to appear next to

you can't insist on censorship of the entire platform

if you insist on censorship of the

entire platform

even where your advertising doesn't appear

uh then uh

obviously we won't- we will not uh

want them as an advertiser

See (and hear) also here.

It should be clear that the ways that spontaneous speech differ from reading are not the same as the differences that bad reading differs from good reading — but I don't think we have good methods for identifying and quantifying the differences, especially automatically.

This doesn't really matter for reading instruction, since good readers don't do any of the things that spontaneous speakers do. But still…

