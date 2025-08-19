« previous post |

Kid's T-shirt in a Carrefour, downtown Taichung. (I think an English-speaking kid wouldn't be seen dead in it.) [VHM: American English: "wouldn't be caught dead" — usually, in my experience]

wǒ ài xuéxí

我愛學習

"I love studying"

xuéxí shǐ wǒ mā kuàilè

學習使我媽快樂

"Studying makes my mom happy"

That's from a Confucian viewpoint of filial piety.

This is from a Maoist standpoint of party loyalty:

"Good good study; day day up" (1/14/14)

The Sinitic notion of xuéxí 學習 ("study; learn") goes all the way back to the Confucian Analects: 子(zǐ) 曰(yuē) ： 學(xué) 而(ér) 時(shí) 習(xí) 之(zhī) ， 不(bú) 亦(yì) 說(yuè) 乎(hū) 。"The Master said: 'To study and regularly practice (what you have learned), is that not enjoyable?'".

It's interesting that the resultant binom, xuéxí 學習 ("study; learn"), is composed of that paramount Confucian virtue, xué 學 ("study; learn"), and the surname of the paramount leader, xí 習/习 ("practice; review").

