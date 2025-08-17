« previous post |

The phrase "AI Bubble" has become common in the media recently — in particular, Sam Altman has apparently endorsed the idea:

As economists speculate whether the stock market is in an AI bubble that could soon burst, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has just admitted to believing we’re in one. “Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI?” Altman said during a lengthy interview with The Verge and other reporters last night . “My opinion is yes.”

In the far-ranging interview, Altman compared the market’s reaction to AI to the dot-com bubble in the ’90s, when the value of internet startups soared before crashing down in 2000. “When bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth,” Altman said. “If you look at most of the bubbles in history, like the tech bubble, there was a real thing. Tech was really important. The internet was a really big deal. People got overexcited.”

But this is Language Log, not Speculative Economics Log, so our topic this morning is the relevant history of the word bubble.

Recent notable U.S. examples include the Dot-com Bubble and the Housing Bubble. Earlier examples include the Mississippi Bubble and the South Sea Bubble, which both burst in 1720 or so.

The deep lexical background is the obvious figurative sense of bubble as what the OED glosses as "Anything fragile, insubstantial, empty, or worthless; a deceptive show", with citations back to 1598, including the famous "All the word's a stage" speech from "As you like it", Act 2, scene 7, where the fourth of the seven ages of man is characterized as

Then a soldier,

Full of strange oaths and bearded like the pard,

Jealous in honor, sudden and quick in quarrel,

Seeking the bubble reputation

Even in the cannon’s mouth.

The EEBO index at english-corpora.org lets us easily antedate the OED. There's this, in a passage from Thomas Paynell's 1532 translation of De co[n]temptu mundi:

there was neuer bubble blowe vpon the water more sooner flasshed nor smoke in the ayre more sodainly consumed and gone / than all that great brute of my famous dedes / vanysshed and layde

Or this, from Richard Tavener's 1539 Prouerbes or adagies with newe addicions gathered out of the Chiliades of Erasmus,:

homo bulla: # man is but a bubble , or bladder of ye water, as who shuld say nothynge is more frayle, more fugitiue, more slyght tha ye lyfe of man

I expect that analogous figurative senses of bubble-words can be found in texts going back to ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, and China.

More to this morning's point is the sense of bubble that the OED glosses as "An insubstantial, delusive, or fraudulent project or enterprise, esp. of a commercial or financial nature". This figurative extension presumably required the development of capitalist investment as a frame. And although there must have been failed investments in the 15th century or even earlier, the OED's earliest citation for this sense is from "A Dialogue Between the Author and the Printer" in Edward Ward's 1700 Labour in Vain:



A DIALOGUE BETWEEN THE AUTHOR AND THE PRINTER.

Printer. WHat Title do you design to give this Book?

Author. Labour in Vain: Or, What Signi∣fies Little or Nothing.

Printer. Then I'm like to make a very hopeful Bargain this Morning; and grow Rich like a Jacobite, that would part with his Property, for a Speculative Bubble.

Author. Be not angry; for the same Estimate and Epithet the greatest Divines give to the whole World.

Printer. I don't like their Characters, or Epithets; f•r I believe there's a real value in our Coine; and I know little of their Spiritual Notions, neither will I puzzle my Head about what they tell me I can't rightly Vn∣derstand.

Auth. I could convince you, that you are in the wrong, in being so Indifferent about Enquiring into the Cause, Nature, and Value of Things.

Prin. I am, in this point, a Quaker; and will not by Reason be Con∣vinc'd. Pray, Sir, tell me, am I to Buy a Shop-full of Empty Past∣board-Boxes, or not?

In this context, Jacobite is presumably the obsolete sense that the OED glosses as "A descendant of Jacob, an Israelite", since the supporters of the Stuarts were not conventionally associated with speculative investment, as far as I know.

