« previous post |

The following sentence in this Bloomberg story

I’m of the mindset that no car payment is better than a new car payment – hence why my 2017 Volvo will likely stick around for a few more years – but I’ve been enticed more about the electric vehicles on the market.

…could lead the reader down a garden path of wondering why a new car payment is the best car payment.

A bit of poking around on english-corpora.org turns up plenty of relevant examples, including this common analog of the garden-path version:

No time is better than now.

…which could be translated into Heavy English as something like

It is not the case that there exists a time t such that t is better than the present time.

Or in other words, the present time is the best time.

The Bloomberg writer, of course, didn't mean that a new car payment is the best car payment. Instead, he meant something like

The state of having no car payment is better than the state of having a new car payment.

A search turns up many analogous patterns, e.g. in the "No car payment is better than a new car payment" direction:

No deal is better than a bad deal.

No job is better than a low-paying job.

No sideburns are better than patchy ones.

"No options are better than meh options," says some old Chinese proverb, probably.

In the "No time is better than now" direction, we find things like

No country is better than Nigeria.

For a border, no sedge is better than C. conica 'Marginata', a spectacular white sedge edged in green.

No place is better than the West Lake in terms of the combined beauty of mountains and lake.

No country is better than we are at talking ourselves into a depression.

No words are better than those words that preach the way to God.

There are a few examples that are a bit different, e.g.

No man is better than any other man.

I was surprised and impressed that GPT-5 does an excellent job of translating such sentences into predicate logic, with the ambiguities correctly resolved.

And GPT-5 does equally well at translating "No man is better than any other man".

This takes us out of "stochastic parrot" territory, it seems to me…

Permalink