No X is better than Y
The following sentence in this Bloomberg story
I’m of the mindset that no car payment is better than a new car payment – hence why my 2017 Volvo will likely stick around for a few more years – but I’ve been enticed more about the electric vehicles on the market.
…could lead the reader down a garden path of wondering why a new car payment is the best car payment.
A bit of poking around on english-corpora.org turns up plenty of relevant examples, including this common analog of the garden-path version:
No time is better than now.
…which could be translated into Heavy English as something like
It is not the case that there exists a time t such that t is better than the present time.
Or in other words, the present time is the best time.
The Bloomberg writer, of course, didn't mean that a new car payment is the best car payment. Instead, he meant something like
The state of having no car payment is better than the state of having a new car payment.
A search turns up many analogous patterns, e.g. in the "No car payment is better than a new car payment" direction:
No deal is better than a bad deal.
No job is better than a low-paying job.
No sideburns are better than patchy ones.
"No options are better than meh options," says some old Chinese proverb, probably.
In the "No time is better than now" direction, we find things like
No country is better than Nigeria.
For a border, no sedge is better than C. conica 'Marginata', a spectacular white sedge edged in green.
No place is better than the West Lake in terms of the combined beauty of mountains and lake.
No country is better than we are at talking ourselves into a depression.
No words are better than those words that preach the way to God.
There are a few examples that are a bit different, e.g.
No man is better than any other man.
I was surprised and impressed that GPT-5 does an excellent job of translating such sentences into predicate logic, with the ambiguities correctly resolved.
And GPT-5 does equally well at translating "No man is better than any other man".
This takes us out of "stochastic parrot" territory, it seems to me…
Roscoe said,
August 14, 2025 @ 10:35 am
From an old list of “ambiguous job recommendations”: “I can assure you that no person would be better for the job.”
Seonachan said,
August 14, 2025 @ 11:22 am
There's the old joke about preferring a ham sandwich to eternal happiness (because nothing is better than eternal happiness, and a ham sandwich is better than nothing).
There was also an old SNL skit where host Ed Asner plays a retiring supervisor of a nuclear plant, and his parting advice to his colleagues is "You can never put too much water into a nuclear reactor", which later leads to a heated debate followed by a meltdown.
Russinoff said,
August 14, 2025 @ 11:41 am
I find it difficult to interpret "No sideburns are better than patchy ones" to mean anything other than that the best sideburns are patchy, wheras the intended meaning might be conveyed by "No sideburns is better than patchy ones".
Gregory Kusnick said,
August 14, 2025 @ 11:55 am
The sideburns example strikes me as particularly weird since it asks us to visualize something in a state of nonexistence.