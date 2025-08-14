« previous post |

"Interest(s)" (8/6/2025) engaged the often-unnoticed usage difference between "in the interest of" and "in the interests of". In a comment on that post, Yves Rehbein wrote

I would gamble that t is mistakenly inserted in in'eres[s], which is ambiguous to plural.

And I responded

Indeed. See "On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 4/19/2018, for an explanation of why /sts/ and /st/ and /s/ can be phonetically ambiguous. I've verified that this applies to interests / interest and will provide details in another post before long.



There are 601 instances of "in the (best) interest(s) of" in the NPR podcast dataset described here (and here and here and etc. …). I picked 11 of them at random, and invite you to decide in each case whether what the speaker said "interest", or "interests", or something in between:

1 Your browser does not support the audio element. 2 Your browser does not support the audio element. 3 Your browser does not support the audio element. 4 Your browser does not support the audio element. 5 Your browser does not support the audio element. 6 Your browser does not support the audio element. 7 Your browser does not support the audio element. 8 Your browser does not support the audio element. 9 Your browser does not support the audio element. 10 Your browser does not support the audio element. 11 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Below is a table with the spellings given by NPR's transcriptionists. Do you agree?

1 Your browser does not support the audio element. interest 2 Your browser does not support the audio element. interests 3 Your browser does not support the audio element. interests 4 Your browser does not support the audio element. interests 5 Your browser does not support the audio element. interests 6 Your browser does not support the audio element. interests 7 Your browser does not support the audio element. interest 8 Your browser does not support the audio element. interest 9 Your browser does not support the audio element. interest 10 Your browser does not support the audio element. interest 11 Your browser does not support the audio element. interest

And how would such examples affect someone expecting "interest" or "interests" as the only possibility? My guess is that they would usually not notice any violations of their expectations.

I don't have time this morning to characterize the detailed phonetic properties of a larger sample, much less try a real perception experiment — maybe in a later post. Or maybe not?

[Note: the combination of NPR's transcriptionists and the transcribed speakers actually yielded 478 instances of "interests" vs. 123 instances of "interest" in the phrases under consideration, so I weighted the random selection process to produce a more balanced sample…]

Permalink