I.E. A.I.
In an update to "Morpho-phonologically AI", I wrote
Ironically, since this puzzle was vocalically inspired by the term "AI" , I'm guessing that current AI systems are not very good at solving (or creating) puzzles like this. I'll give it a try later today.
But it seems that I was wrong.
From GPT-5;
"Iced tea" is cold, not frozen — but still, pretty good. It would be a bit harder if a restriction to monosyllables were added, but GPT-5 handles that as well:
My pessimistic prediction was prompted in part by things I've read about (previous) ChatGPT systems' problems with crossword puzzle clues — but maybe they're improving?