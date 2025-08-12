« previous post |

China to restrict Tibetan language in region’s college entrance exam

Exclusion of core subject exam stokes fears Beijing is furthering campaign to ‘Sinicise’ region

John Reed, Financial Times (8/6/25)

Cantonese, Uyghur, Mongolian — they're all threatened. And you can be sure that if China invades and occupies Taiwan, Taiwanese (and all of the aboriginal languages of the island) will be under duress. What is being done to Cantonese, Uyghur, and Mongolian is the way the CCP deals with the majority languages of its various cultural regions, which together constitute approximately half of China's total land area. Tibet alone occupies roughly 13% of the total land area of the PRC (Xinjiang is 1/6th [16.6% of the whole of China]. Since seven of Asia's major rivers (the Yangtze, Yellow, Mekong, Salween, Irrawaddy, Brahmaputra, and Indus) originate in Bod, and "The Roof of the World" possesses many other valuable natural and strategic resources, what happens to the native tongue of its inhabitants is no mean matter.

China plans to exclude Tibetan as a core subject from the national college entrance exam for the majority of students in the autonomous region, a senior official has said, raising concerns over the future of the language. Gama Cedain, chair of the Tibet Autonomous Region, told a press briefing this week that the change was part of reforms to the national examination and would improve Tibetans’ career prospects. “Tibet, like other provinces and regions” would have “unified exam subjects”, he said, such as Chinese and mathematics, and foreign languages including English, Russian, Japanese, French, German and Spanish.

Judging from Gama Cedain's outlook, little attention is being paid to the literary and scriptural / religious heritage of Tibet.

…Tibetan will no longer be a core subject in the exam. “This helps students of all ethnic groups to enjoy fairer access to high-quality education, enhances minority students’ ability to learn and improves their overall scientific and cultural literacy,” he said of the changes. The exclusion will fuel accusations from the US and Tibetans abroad that China is expanding a “Sinicisation” campaign in order to bring religious authorities in the region under the control of the Communist party and suppressing aspects of its culture — allegations fiercely denied by Beijing.

Gama Cedain did not give a timeline for the implementation of the change, saying only that Tibet began education reforms in 2024. But officials in six Tibetan prefectures said it would come into effect next year. Officials affiliated with the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala, India, who have been closely following the changes, accused China of seeking to repress the use of Tibetan language in the region. “Once you no longer have the Tibetan language in your entry exam, it no longer is a legal means of communication or useful to seek a profession or get a job,” said Dawa Tsering, director of Tibet Policy Institute in Dharamshala, which is affiliated with the Tibetan government-in-exile. Every year, high school seniors across China take the grueling, multi-day college entrance exam, known as the gaokao. Aside from Chinese, math and foreign languages, students choose from a range of subjects, including politics, history, geography, physics, chemistry and biology, all of which are conducted in Mandarin.

Despite Tibet's magnificent libraries and the impressive learning that is carried out in them, they seem to count as nothing in the calculations of the CCP planners.

