"OpenAI Brings Back Fan-Favorite GPT-4o After a Massive User Revolt", Gizmodo 8/10/2025:

After a disastrous 72 hours that saw its most loyal users in open revolt, OpenAI is making a major U-turn.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, CEO Sam Altman announced that the company is bringing back its beloved older AI models, including GPT-4o, and dramatically increasing usage limits for paying subscribers, a clear peace offering to a furious customer base.

For a little more background, see "Baby talk", 8/8/2025.

Also "Yay Newfriend" (4/20/2024), "Yay Newfriend again" (3//22/2024), "More on AI pals" (5/9/2024), "New AI pal problems" (1/18/2025).

