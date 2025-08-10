« previous post |

A PubMed search for the phrase "lived experience" finds 11,139 papers within the past year. And an esperr search shows that the relative frequency of this phrase has been increasing rapidly on PubMed:



It's not just in the fields covered by PubMed — the Social Science Research Network finds the phrase in 1,376 papers within the past year, including titles like "Distant Writing: Literary Production in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", "Civil V. Common Law: The Emperor Has No Clothes", and "The implementation of senior high school in the Philippines: An advantage of disadvantage to students' future opportunities".



Wikipedia tells us that

In qualitative phenomenological research, lived experience (German: Erlebnis) refers to the first-hand involvement or direct experiences and choices of a given person, and the knowledge that they gain from it, as opposed to the knowledge a given person gains from second-hand or mediated source. It is a category of qualitative research together with those that focus on society and culture and those that focus on language and communication. While the term has been increasingly used in qualitative research as a form of evidence and source of knowledge, the concept of "lived experience" as something separate from "experience" is rarely defined.

The Oxford Dictionary of Philosophy says that

In post-Romantic German philosophy the term [Erlebnis] took on the connotation of ‘lived’ non-conceptualized, and sometimes ineffable experience, akin to the stream of qualia of some theorists of consciousness. It can be contrasted with Erfahrung, which denotes more ordinary perception of interpreted fact. Elementary experiences form the basis of Carnap's early construction of the world of empirical objects.

Burt Hopkins' 1988 dissertation "Intentionality in Husserl and Heidegger: An interpretative appraisal" tells us that

Husserl’s phenomenological method is at once "reflective" and "eidetic." It is reflective inasmuch as the starting point for all of Husserl's phenomenological analyses is always a reflectively uncovered ( enthüllen ) field ( Feld ) of lived-experiences ( Erlebnisse ). It is eidetic inasmuch as Husserl's phenomenological concern with the appearance ( Erscheinung ) and manner of appearing ( erscheinen ) of what is manifested in any field of lived-experiences is always directed towards their invariant characteristics, or essences, and thereby ipso facto unconcerned with the reality ( realitët ) of the appearance and its manner of appearing.

I'm curious about the cultural history. Phenomenology developed and flourished in the early 20th century — why did (this aspect of) its impact on medicine, education, law, engineering, etc., take a century to develop?

