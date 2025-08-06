« previous post |

A few days ago I received an editorial decision letter from a journal, which included a request to deal with a few typos. I had begun a sentence with the phrase “In the interests of brevity,” and the editor wanted me to remove the final -s from the word “interests”. Since I know that the editor is not a native speaker of English, my first reaction was to ignore the request, but I thought I should back up my insistence that this was not a typo with some sort of evidence, so I searched for the phrases “in the interests of” and “in the interest of” on Google n-grams. To my surprise, I discovered that both versions of the expression occur, with a roughly 60:40 preference for the version with “interest”, and that this proportion has been roughly stable since the early 20th century. Since Google’s book corpus permits the user to distinguish British and American English, I could also see that the version with “interests” is more common in BrEng and the version with “interest” in AmEng, but that both versions occur in both varieties.



Curious, I searched all the documents on my laptop for both versions. The expression turned up 11 times in things I had written (in phrases like “in the interests of a timely review” and “in the interests of experimental control”) and in every case I used the form with “interests”. In documents written by others (mostly papers and editorial reviews), the expression occurred 14 times, 12 with “interest” and two with “interests”; the contexts were similar to the ones in my own writing (e.g. “in the interest of brevity” and “in the interest of minimizing free parameters”). There were two occurrences of the phrase “in the interest(s) of full disclosure” in pieces written by others, with one exemplar of each version.

It seems odd that no social or indexical significance is attached to the choice between the two variants. All of the instances on my laptop are in formal academic writing, yet even in the same phrase about full disclosure, both versions occur. I have never seen this difference cited as an example of British/American variation, and nor do I know of any prescriptive grumbling about people using the wrong version. In fact, until I received the editorial review last week, I was completely unaware of the existence of this variation. The consistency in my own writing suggests that individual speakers may settle on one form or the other and use it exclusively, but that the choice is essentially random.

Since modern sociolinguistics has made clear that much variation is meaningful, this conclusion is vaguely troubling. Only one observation from Google n-grams suggests something other than randomness: there is a striking diachronic difference that suggests that the choice between the two versions may once have meant something. Over the two centuries of the Google Books corpus, AmEng consistently prefers the version with “interest” in a ratio of about 3:1, while in BrEng there was a marked shift in the second half of the 19th century: over the course of 50 years or so British usage swung from 3:1 in favour of “interest” (as in AmEng) to 3:1 in favour of “interests”. The new British preference for “interests” then remains consistent through the 20th century, and this is what averages out to the 60:40 proportion in 20th century English as a whole. Could there have been a social motivation for the change in British usage?

