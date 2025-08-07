« previous post |

The chapter on "Calendar and Chronology" in Brill's Encyclopedia of China Online (2009) was authored by Ho Peng Yoke (1926-2014), who was the Director of the Needham Research Institute from 1990-2001. The first two paragraphs of Ho's chapter begin as follows:

The traditional Chinese calendar is lunisolar, i. e. it is based on both the movement of the moon and on what seems to be the orbit of the sun around the earth. The incommensurability of the lunar synodical period of 29.530587… days and the equinoctial year's 365.2421… days has always been the cause for numerous difficulties with respect to the establishment of a calendar in China. In order to replace the former calendars which after a time had lost their validity, roughly 100 different types of calendars were devised over a period of about 2000 years, many of which were never officially adopted. According to Joseph Needham, the history of calendar making is the consequence of attempts to "make the incompatible compatible."

It is generally assumed that a simplified moon calendar was already in use in China before the 16th century BCE, even though this has not been proven yet. The earliest evidence for the use of a lunisolar calendar can be found on the oracle bones: those fragments from mammal blade bones or tortoise shells which the rulers of the Shang Empire (16th century BCE to approximately 1045 BCE) used in divination rituals and which were unearthed in Anyang at the end of the 19th century. The Shang people divided the normal year into 12 months, some of them with 30, others with 29 days. At certain intervals they would add an intercalary month in order to align the lunar year with the solar year. At first, this intercalary month was simply added at the end of the year, later it was added to other months according

to certain, fixed rules.

On p. 4, Ho states:

In 1912, the lunisolar calendar was officially abolished in China: with the foundation of the Republic, the Gregorian calendar took its place. The last traditional calendar system in China was the Shixian li, which had been calculated with the aid of the Jesuit Johann Adam Schall and announced in 1645. It was revised under the name of Guimao li by Ignatius Kögler in 1723, who two years later became China's imperial astronomer. Although the traditional Chinese calendar has officially been abolished for almost a century, it is still popular with Chinese around the world, and the traditional Chinese New Year is still celebrated in China and Taiwan as the Spring Festival (festivals). The calendar is traditionally known as the peasant calendar (nongli) in order to distinguish it from the offcial calendar.

Ho makes some important points about revisions and simultaneous existence of various versions of the traditional calendar.

