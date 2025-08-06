« previous post |

Ignorant prescriptivist peeving has recently been dying out in English-language mass media, or so it seems to me. But George Will is holding the line, as Viseguy points out in a comment on yesterday's "Vaccination" post. Will's July 30 piece, "Five words that today are gratingly misapplied or worn out", has the sub-head "The massive vibe shift is one of the only big developments in American English. In fact, it’s iconic".

The opening sentence emphasizes both the alleged recency and the U.S.A.'s alleged culpability:

“When we Americans are done with the English language,” wrote Finley Peter Dunne (1867-1936), “it will look as if it had been run over by a musical comedy.” Let’s survey some recent damage.

It won't surprise our readers that Will's allegations are false, or at least problematic. The five "damages" that he complains about have all been around for several decades at least, if not several centuries, and several of them seem to have started in Britain. In all cases, the Brits need to share the blame (or credit) for spreading the denigrated usages.

Will leads off with his fifth peeve:

The fifth-most misused word in what remains of the tattered language is “massive.” It is an adjective applied to anything big, even if the thing has no mass.

The OED's sense I.3.a for massive is glossed

Of an immaterial thing: grand or impressive in scale; substantial in import or effect. Now frequently in weakened senses: far-reaching, very intense, highly influential.

…with citations going back to 1581, and plenty more British examples from past centuries:

1581 R. Mulcaster Religious skill is farre more massiue.

1855 A. Bain The..sensation of chillness..is..not acute but massive and powerful.

1892 R.L. Stevenson All the activities of my nature had become tributary to one massive sensation of discomfort.

Next comes his fourth peeve:

The fourth-most shopworn word is “unique.” It is applied to any development that has happened since the person misusing “unique” was in high school.

The OED's sense 3.a. for unique is glossed

That is the only one of its kind; having no like or equal; unparalleled, unrivalled, esp. in excellence. Later also in extended use (especially with premodifying expressions): uncommon, unusual, remarkable.

A couple of citations from British writers in past centuries:

1782 T.Burgess The impression with which he set out, by which the Poem becomes more unique and perfect.

1823 European Magazine & London Review The saloon is fitted up in a very unique manner.

1824 B. Disraeli Such is a slight sketch of Embs, a most singular, indeed a unique spot.

Let's skip ahead to Will's number 1 complaint, at the end of his article:

Today’s most promiscuously used word is “vibe.” It probably is used so often by so many because trying to decipher its meaning is like trying to nail applesauce to smoke.

There's no question that the use of vibe has been increasing, as Google Ngrams shows — but over the past couple of decades, not the past few months or years.

And America is not (entirely?) to blame. The OED treats the relevant sense of vibe as an abbreviation for sense 3.d. of vibration, glossed as "An intuitive signal about a person or thing; (plural) atmosphere" — and the earliest citation for that sense is from Oscar Wilde in 1899:

There is very little music in the name Jack, if any at all, indeed. It does not thrill. It produces absolutely no vibrations.

Earlier than that, we get George Eliot in 1863:

The words arose within him, and stirred innumerable vibrations of memory.

And a bit later, James Joyce in 1922:

You can rub shoulders with a Jesus, a Gautama, an Ingersoll. Are you all in this vibration?

So Wilde, Eliot, and Joyce antedate the Beach Boys?

The earliest OED citation for the vibe abbreviation is from the Sunday Times in 1967:

We're not getting the right vibes.

…with the next one involving a quote from John Lennon in a 1971 publication:

‘You give off bad vibes.’ That's what George said to her

I'll spare you Will's peeves number 2 (the figurative sense of iconic) and number 3 (the phrase one of the only), but the facts are similar.

