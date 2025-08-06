« previous post |

Malayalam is unrelated to the Austronesian language Malay.

It is one of the 22 "scheduled" (official) languages of India.

Assamese

Bengali

Bodo

Dogri

Gujarati

Hindi

Kannada

Kashmiri

Konkani

Maithili

Malayalam

Manipuri

Marathi

Nepali

Odia (formerly Oriya)

Punjabi

Sanskrit

Santali

Sindhi

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

Of these scheduled languages, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu are Dravidian

In a 7th-century poem written by the Tamil poet Sambandar the people of Kerala are referred to as malaiyāḷar (mountain people). The word Malayalam is also said to originate from the words mala, meaning 'mountain', and alam, meaning 'region' or '-ship' (as in "township"); Malayalam thus translates directly as 'the mountain region'. The term Malabar was used as an alternative term for Malayalam in foreign trade circles to denote the southwestern coast of the Indian peninsula, which also means The land of hills. The term originally referred to the western hilly land of the Chera dynasty (later Zamorins and the Kingdom of Cochin), Kingdom of Ezhimala (later Kolathunadu), and Ay kingdom (later Travancore), and only later became the name of its language.[34] The language Malayalam was alternatively called Alealum, Malayalani, Malayali, Malabari, Malean, Maliyad, Mallealle, and Kerala Bhasha until the early 19th century CE.

The earliest extant literary works in the regional language of present-day Kerala probably date back to as early as the 12th century. At that time, the language was differentiated by the name Kerala Bhasha. The earliest mention of Malayalam as a language is found outside of Kerala in the 15th century Telugu work Śrībhīmēśvarapurāṇamu by Śrīnātha. The distinctive "Malayalam" named identity of this language appears to have come into existence in Kerala only around the 16th century, when it was known as "Malayayma" or "Malayanma"; the words were also used to refer to the script and the region. According to Duarte Barbosa, a Portuguese visitor who visited Kerala in the early 16th century CE, the people in the southwestern Malabar coast of India from Kumbla in north to Kanyakumari in south had a unique language, which was called "Maliama" by them.

Prior to this period, the people of Kerala usually referred to their language as "Tamil", and both terms overlapped into the colonial period.

(Wikipedia)

Lesson learned: in listening to practically any foreign language, keep your ears keenly alert for a word from you own language that may have been borrowed into it. And, when you're talking to someone who doesn't know your own language kindly speak more slowly and clearly than you normally do when you're talking to someone who is a native speaker of your own language.

Selected readings

Permalink