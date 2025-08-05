PBS
« previous post |
A recent Jesse Welles song, inspired by the defunding of Public Broadcasting:
The shows mentioned in the song include:
Reading Rainbow
The Magic School Bus
Sesame Street
Barney & Friends
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
Thomas & Friends
Wishbone
Pappyland
The Big Comfy Couch
Their funding sources were various, but all of them (except I think for Thomas & Friends?) aired on PBS TV stations during Jesse Welles' childhood.
AntC said,
August 5, 2025 @ 8:01 am
When was the vital information deleted that Thomas is a Tank Engine?
In my childhood, the series 'aired' in hardback borrowed from the public library or swapped with friends. (The school library regarded the series as not educational enough, unlike the moronic Janet & John.)
Do kids these days even know what is a steam locomotive?