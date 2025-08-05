« previous post |

A recent Jesse Welles song, inspired by the defunding of Public Broadcasting:





The shows mentioned in the song include:

Reading Rainbow

The Magic School Bus

Sesame Street

Barney & Friends

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

Thomas & Friends

Wishbone

Pappyland

The Big Comfy Couch

Their funding sources were various, but all of them (except I think for Thomas & Friends?) aired on PBS TV stations during Jesse Welles' childhood.

