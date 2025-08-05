D'oh
« previous post |
Beginning in 2006, "meh" studies were a staple of Intellectual inquiry at Language Log. For a virtuoso variorum, see Ben Zimmer's "Three scenes in the life of 'meh'" (2/26/12). Herewith, relying on "d'oh", another (in)famous Simpsonsism, I will partially resurrect meh studies.
Frases Famosas de Los Simpson en Diferentes Doblajes
David Crotty, in "Translating D'oh!", The Scholarly Kitchen (8/1/25), observes:
Some things are universal. Or so you might think, but it turns out that Homer Simpson’s catchphrase of regret, “D’oh!” (which has its own Wikipedia page, by the way) is expressed differently in the Simpsons broadcasts in different countries. While one would think that Bart’s “Ay caramba!” would shift depending on where the broadcast was taking place (apparently it remains unaltered in Mexico, but not in Spain), D’oh! seems like it would translate fairly well. Apparently not, and this falls into the same category we learned about back in 2019 when looking at the remarkable variation in the words for animal sounds around the globe.
Not to be confused with "duh".
Selected readings
- "Three scenes in the life of 'meh'" (2/26/12)
- "The 'meh' wars" (11/21/08) — includes an energetic discussion about the possible Singlish creole origin of this interjection of indifference precipitated by john riemann soong's first comment in the thread
- "Words for 'meh'" (12/22/11) — with reference to Geoff Pullum's "Snowclones: lexicographical dating to the second" (1/16/04), which includes an extraordinarily long list of Language Log posts on Snowclones made between 10/21/03 and 7/28/06, as updated by Mark Liberman
- "Simpsons" (10/11/12)
- "Nonnegation" (2/19/22)
- "The multivalence of interjections" (4/19/25)
[h.t. Ted McClure]