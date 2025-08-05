« previous post |

Beginning in 2006, "meh" studies were a staple of Intellectual inquiry at Language Log. For a virtuoso variorum, see Ben Zimmer's "Three scenes in the life of 'meh'" (2/26/12). Herewith, relying on "d'oh", another (in)famous Simpsonsism, I will partially resurrect meh studies.

David Crotty, in "Translating D'oh!", The Scholarly Kitchen (8/1/25), observes:

Some things are universal. Or so you might think, but it turns out that Homer Simpson’s catchphrase of regret, “D’oh!” (which has its own Wikipedia page, by the way) is expressed differently in the Simpsons broadcasts in different countries. While one would think that Bart’s “Ay caramba!” would shift depending on where the broadcast was taking place (apparently it remains unaltered in Mexico, but not in Spain), D’oh! seems like it would translate fairly well. Apparently not, and this falls into the same category we learned about back in 2019 when looking at the remarkable variation in the words for animal sounds around the globe.

