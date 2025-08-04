« previous post |

A recent Elle Cordova video:

If I ever knew where the phrase "red tape" came from, I've forgotten it — but Wiktionary has the deets:

Alluding to the former practice of binding government documents in red-colored tape. First use appears c. 1658 in the publication Public Intelligencer.

Literal red tape is apparently a thing for (some kinds of) legal documents in (some?) English-speaking countries, but apparently not elsewhere, since the translations that I find for for metaphorical red tape are things like papeleo in Spanish, paperasserie or chinoiseries administratives in French, papelada in Portuguese, Papierkram or Papierkreig in German. Oddly, Italian doesn't seem to have a metaphorical term, just burocrazia, but readers will probably be able to add more, at least in regional varieties, as well as creative phrases in other languages.

